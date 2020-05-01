2020 NFL Draft class rankings: Ravens, Cowboys, Vikes clean up

» Round 1: (No. 12 overall) Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama; (No. 19) Ohio State CB Damon Arnette.

» Round 3: (80) Lynn Bowden, RB, Kentucky; (81) Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina; (100) Tanner Muse, LB, Clemson.

» Round 4: (109) John Simpson, OG, Clemson; (139) Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech.



PARR: Ruggs might not be the prototypical WR1 with size, but we're not sure how much that matters because he's fast enough to run past just about every defender he'll encounter, and it's lazy to suggest he's simply a deep threat. We have no issue with Vegas rolling the dice on him even with Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb still on the board. Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden filled their biggest need with the pick and now Derek Carr has no excuse for failing to throw the ball downfield. And credit to the decision makers for not stopping there when it came to upgrading the QB's supporting cast. A receiver turned quarterback for Kentucky last season, Bowden will start off as a running back for the Raiders, but it's a safe bet we'll see him lining up in the slot, too. He brings the type of edge this team covets. A foot injury kept Edwards from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine, but if his hands improve, he has the size and strength to become a nice complementary piece in this recharged receiving corps. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein's player comp for him ( former Bears first-round bust David Terrell) is terrifying, though. Now, Arnette at No. 19 was not as big of a reach as some are making it out to be, but it was still a little rich for my blood given that the second-best edge rusher in the draft (K'Lavon Chaisson) was still available, among other options that intrigued me more than the Ohio State corner. That said, corner was the team's biggest need other than receiver. We're very fond of the Robertson pick. The competitive streak runs strong in the undersized slot man who shouldn't be underestimated.