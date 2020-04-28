Telesco: Chargers 'felt great' about top 3 QBs in draft

The Chargers are Tyrod Taylor's team (for now), but they've come away from draft weekend with a face of the future under center.

According to general manager Tom Telesco, that was the goal all along -- and it could have included a different face if things had played out differently.

Telesco discussed the 2020 quarterback class during an appearance on DAZN's Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, revealing the Chargers would have been happy with any of the top three quarterbacks -- Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert -- at No. 6.

"We felt great about all three quarterbacks that went in the top six," Telesco said. "All three are going to be really good players in this league. It's a comforting factor to know -- hopefully, we don't pick six very often. If we do, I won't be making very many picks here. If we're gonna pick this high and there's a potential down-the-road franchise quarterback there that you like, you have to take him. And we were lucky to have some quarterbacks there in this draft who were really good players."

Following that logic, Tagovailoa -- or Burrow, although he was never considered anywhere else but No. 1 to Cincinnati -- could have been a Charger. Instead, it's Herbert, the Oregon star and Rose Bowl MVP who will be entrusted with the keys to the franchise at some point in the next couple of years.

It's fun to play the what-if game, but Telesco likely slept easily Thursday night knowing he got one of the players in which he's very confident.