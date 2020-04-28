AFC East 2020 NFL Draft grades: Dolphins soar, Patriots perplex

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2020 NFL Draft. Keep in mind that these grades are based on draft hauls alone -- picks traded for veteran players were not taken into account. Below is Dan's review of the AFC East.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Miami Dolphins, Round 1, No. 5 overall

Credit the Dolphins for laying in the cut to get their guy. By the time draft week rolled around, Chris Grier and Brian Flores had astute football observers buying into the idea that they would take an offensive tackle with their first pick -- perhaps even trading up for one -- or pass on the Alabama QB for Justin Herbert at No. 5. Obviously, that wasn't the plan. No one knows if Tagovailoa's injury woes will follow him into the NFL, but this was a shot Miami needed to take. The Dolphins didn't tank, and they still landed Tua. Well done.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Justin Rohrwasser, K, Marshall

New England Patriots, Round 5, No. 159 overall

Obligatory disclaimer: Bill Belichick has forgotten more about football than I'll ever know. OK, with that out of the way, I was befuddled by this selection. What does Bill (or Nike the dog) know that we don't know about Rohrwasser? Well, likely a lot since we were caught off guard by the pick. The former Herd kicker wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine or the postseason all-star games, yet the Pats made him the first specialist off the board. If you had told me before the 2020 NFL Draft that New England had a higher grade on Justin Rohrwasser than Jake Fromm, I would have needed assistance restoring my jaw to its standard position (perhaps they didn't and just thought kicker was a bigger need?). Anyhow, maybe this will turn out to be a gem of a pick, but it was definitely a surprise gamble on a player who is already embroiled in controversy.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Malcolm Perry, RB, Navy

Miami Dolphins, Round 7, No. 246 overall

An option quarterback last season at Navy, Perry lined up at wide receiver in January at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and the Dolphins are listing him at running back, which makes sense. I mean, the guy ran for the second-most yards in the FBS last season (2,017). What Perry lacks in size (5-foot-9, 186 pounds), he makes up for in intangibles. He was one of the final 10 picks of the draft, but I wouldn't bet against him becoming a versatile contributor for the Dolphins.

RANK 1 DOLPHINS: A- » Round 1: (No. 5 overall) Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama; (No. 18) USC OT Austin Jackson; (No. 30) Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene.

» Round 2: (39) Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana; (56) Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama.

» Round 3: (60) Brandon Jones, S, Texas.

» Round 4: (111) Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia.

» Round 5: (154) Jason Strowbridge, DE, North Carolina; (164) Curtis Weaver, edge rusher, Boise State.

» Round 6: (185) Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU.

» Round 7: (246) Malcolm Perry, RB, Navy.



This was the Dolphins' draft to control. They entered it with the most picks in the league, including three first-rounders, and used the boatload of capital about as well as they could. As I mentioned earlier in this piece, I'm a fan of the risk they were willing to take with their first selection. Tagovailoa's potential was too great to pass up, even with the injury concerns. Jackson and Igbinoghene went earlier than many expected them to, but in those two players, Miami might have a future starting left tackle and a tough, competitive, physical nickel back -- you need to be good at those spots to win in today's NFL. We're not here to strongly dock the Fins for those decisions, even if a case can be made that they were reaches. The Igbinoghene pick foreshadowed the Dolphins' theme for Day 2 of the draft, as the master plan of adding tough, physical, powerful talent was fully revealed with the selections of Hunt, Davis and Jones. Big fan of the work they did on the defensive line on Day 3, landing a Senior Bowl standout (Strowbridge) and a potential steal in Weaver, who didn't allow below-average explosiveness to keep him from racking up 34 sacks over the past three seasons. Last but not least, Perry -- he of 2,017 rushing yards last season -- has a chance to earn a spot as a versatile contributor who can help on offense and special teams. Now, the merits of drafting a long snapper might be debatable, but all in all, a really nice haul here.

RANK 2 JETS: B+ » Round 1: (No. 11 overall) Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville.

» Round 2: (59) Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

» Round 3: (68) Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal; (79) Jabari Zuniga, edge rusher, Florida.

» Round 4: (120) La'Mical Perine, RB, Florida; (125) James Morgan, QB, Florida International; (129) Cameron Clark, OG, Charlotte.

» Round 5: (158) Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia.

» Round 6: (191) Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M.



Yes, we know there's low-floor potential with Becton. We also have heard that he's a 6-foot-7, 364-pound mountain of a man who mauls people. That's what I'd be looking for if I needed to protect my young franchise quarterback. So, Sam Darnold can rest a little easier at night (and hopefully won't have to wonder if Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs, who went a couple picks later, would have been the better pick at No. 11). Oh, and GM Joe Douglas found a good value in Round 2 even after trading down, enhancing Darnold's supporting cast again with the addition of Mims. If he can master a more complex route tree than he was asked to run at Baylor, look out. Douglas then turned to his defense, snagging one of the middle-rounders who generated the most buzz this spring. This will be a great pick if it all comes together for the freakishly athletic Davis, dubbed the draft's " mystery man" by one general manager last month. The Jets might have reached a bit to fill a need with the Zuniga pick. The production (18.5 career sacks in four seasons) doesn't jump off the page, but injuries were a bugaboo. Perhaps Gregg Williams can coax the most out of a player who certainly has shown flashes. Douglas must have enjoyed his time scouting in the Sunshine State, as he added a couple more Florida men to start Day 3. Perine, who can churn out tough yards, was a fine choice to fill a need behind Le'Veon Bell. We also weren't bothered by the decision to take a shot on the big-armed Morgan as a backup for Darnold. Same goes for how Douglas closed things out on in the draft's last few rounds, checking off needs and finding nice value once again with Hall in Round 5.

