Jimmy Graham signing two-year deal with Bears

Jimmy Graham is staying in the NFC North.

After being released by the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Graham is signing with the rival Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. ESPN first reported the news.

Graham's two-year deal with Chicago is worth $16 million, Rapoport added.

Graham, 33, played in all 16 games for Green Bay each of the past four seasons. In 2019, he started in 10 of those contests and contributed 38 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

He'll join a deep tight end room in the Windy City that already includes Trey Burton, Adam Shaheen, Demetrius Harris and Ben Braunecker. Chicago didn't see much production from the position in 2019, with Burton, Shaheen, Jesper Horsted, J.P. Holtz and Braunecker combining for 44 receptions, just over Graham's individual total last season.

It's so far unclear who will be the top target at tight end, or which quarterback in Chicago will be targeting those targets.