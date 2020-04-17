Chad Reuter seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Round 7

Tua Tagovailoa should be the second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This opinion has nothing to do with the value of talented pass rusher Chase Young, Washington's likely pick at No. 2 overall. It also has nothing to do with the team's 2019 first-round selection, Dwayne Haskins.

The former Alabama standout is exactly the sort of quarterback every team should want leading their franchise. He's an accurate passer to all levels. He's mobile within the pocket and outside of it, causing headaches for defenses. He's a fierce competitor. He's a true leader on and off the field who will entice free agents to come play in D.C.

His injury history will scare off some teams, possibly including Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder saw his last quarterback picked at No. 2, Robert Griffin III, lose time to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera just suffered through two seasons with his top gun in Carolina, Cam Newton, out or less effective than normal due to injury. I cannot blame them for being risk-averse in this situation.

However, Tua is exactly the sort of player on whom I'd take a chance. In this seven-round mock draft, the Chargers snap him up with the sixth overall pick. Whichever franchise selects Tua next week will reap the benefits for the next decade or more.

This mock draft will not benefit from 11th-hour information leading up to Thursday's draft, so it will likely not be as accurate as others published closer to the event. But it does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where middle- and late-round players might fall.

Round 7

PICK 215 LaDarius Hamilton - Edge School: North Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 216 Chris Williamson - S School: Minnesota | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 217 Jace Whittaker - CB School: Arizona | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 218 Jalen Elliott - S School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 219 Javin White - LB School: UNLV | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 220 Mykal Walker - LB School: Fresno State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 221 Raequan Williams - DT School: Michigan State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 222 Ben Ellefson - TE School: North Dakota State | Year: Senior

PICK 223 Madre Harper - CB School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior

PICK 224 Malcolm Roach - DL School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 225 Jack Driscoll - OT School: Auburn | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 226 Jason Huntley - RB School: New Mexico State | Year: Senior

PICK 227 Javaris Davis - CB School: Auburn | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 228 Kevin Davidson - QB School: Princeton | Year: Senior

PICK 229 Sean Adesanya - Edge School: Central Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 230 Branden Bowen - OT School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 231 Colby Parkinson - TE School: Stanford | Year: Junior

PICK 232 Tyre Phillips - OL School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 233 Josh Avery - DT School: Southeast Missouri State | Year: Senior

PICK 234 Antoine Brooks Jr. - S School: Maryland | Year: Senior

PICK 235 Isiah Swann - CB School: Dartmouth | Year: Senior

PICK 236 Isaiah Wright - WR School: Temple | Year: Senior

PICK 237 Justin Strnad - LB School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 238 Arlington Hambright - OT School: Colorado | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 239 Josh Metellus - S School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK 240 Chauncy Haney - Edge School: North Greenville | Year: Senior

PICK 241 Mathew Sexton - WR School: Eastern Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK 242 John Molchon - OG School: Boise State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 243 John Reid - CB School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 244 Nevelle Clarke - CB School: UCF | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 245 Omari Cobb - LB School: Marshall | Year: Senior

PICK 246 Teair Tart - DT School: Florida International | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 247 Evan Weaver - LB School: California | Year: Senior

PICK 248 Trey Adams - OT School: Washington | Year: Senior

PICK 249 Garrett Marino - DT School: UAB | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 250 JaMycal Hasty - RB School: Baylor | Year: Senior

PICK 251 Chappelle Russell - LB School: Temple | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 252 Myles Dorn - S School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK 253 Mike Onwenu - OG School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK 254 Raymond Calais - RB School: Louisiana | Year: Senior

PICK 255 Rico Dowdle - RB School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

