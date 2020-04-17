Chad Reuter seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Round 7

  • By Chad Reuter
Tua Tagovailoa should be the second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This opinion has nothing to do with the value of talented pass rusher Chase Young, Washington's likely pick at No. 2 overall. It also has nothing to do with the team's 2019 first-round selection, Dwayne Haskins.

The former Alabama standout is exactly the sort of quarterback every team should want leading their franchise. He's an accurate passer to all levels. He's mobile within the pocket and outside of it, causing headaches for defenses. He's a fierce competitor. He's a true leader on and off the field who will entice free agents to come play in D.C.

His injury history will scare off some teams, possibly including Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder saw his last quarterback picked at No. 2, Robert Griffin III, lose time to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera just suffered through two seasons with his top gun in Carolina, Cam Newton, out or less effective than normal due to injury. I cannot blame them for being risk-averse in this situation.

However, Tua is exactly the sort of player on whom I'd take a chance. In this seven-round mock draft, the Chargers snap him up with the sixth overall pick. Whichever franchise selects Tua next week will reap the benefits for the next decade or more.

This mock draft will not benefit from 11th-hour information leading up to Thursday's draft, so it will likely not be as accurate as others published closer to the event. But it does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where middle- and late-round players might fall.

Round 7

PICK

215

LaDarius Hamilton - Edge

School: North Texas | Year: Senior

PICK

216

Chris Williamson - S

School: Minnesota | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

217

Jace Whittaker - CB

School: Arizona | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

218

Jalen Elliott - S

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

219

Javin White - LB

School: UNLV | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

220

Mykal Walker - LB

School: Fresno State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

221

Raequan Williams - DT

School: Michigan State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

222

Ben Ellefson - TE

School: North Dakota State | Year: Senior

PICK

223

Madre Harper - CB

School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior

PICK

224

Malcolm Roach - DL

School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK

225

Jack Driscoll - OT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

226

Jason Huntley - RB

School: New Mexico State | Year: Senior

PICK

227

Javaris Davis - CB

School: Auburn | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

228

Kevin Davidson - QB

School: Princeton | Year: Senior

PICK

229

Sean Adesanya - Edge

School: Central Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

230

Branden Bowen - OT

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

231

Colby Parkinson - TE

School: Stanford | Year: Junior

PICK

232

Tyre Phillips - OL

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

233

Josh Avery - DT

School: Southeast Missouri State | Year: Senior

PICK

234

Antoine Brooks Jr. - S

School: Maryland | Year: Senior

PICK

235

Isiah Swann - CB

School: Dartmouth | Year: Senior

PICK

236

Isaiah Wright - WR

School: Temple | Year: Senior

PICK

237

Justin Strnad - LB

School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

238

Arlington Hambright - OT

School: Colorado | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

239

Josh Metellus - S

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK

240

Chauncy Haney - Edge

School: North Greenville | Year: Senior

PICK

241

Mathew Sexton - WR

School: Eastern Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK

242

John Molchon - OG

School: Boise State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

243

John Reid - CB

School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

244

Nevelle Clarke - CB

School: UCF | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

245

Omari Cobb - LB

School: Marshall | Year: Senior

PICK

246

Teair Tart - DT

School: Florida International | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

247

Evan Weaver - LB

School: California | Year: Senior

PICK

248

Trey Adams - OT

School: Washington | Year: Senior

PICK

249

Garrett Marino - DT

School: UAB | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

250

JaMycal Hasty - RB

School: Baylor | Year: Senior

PICK

251

Chappelle Russell - LB

School: Temple | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

252

Myles Dorn - S

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK

253

Mike Onwenu - OG

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK

254

Raymond Calais - RB

School: Louisiana | Year: Senior

PICK

255

Rico Dowdle - RB

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

