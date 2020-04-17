Chad Reuter seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Round 3

Tua Tagovailoa should be the second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This opinion has nothing to do with the value of talented pass rusher Chase Young, Washington's likely pick at No. 2 overall. It also has nothing to do with the team's 2019 first-round selection, Dwayne Haskins.

The former Alabama standout is exactly the sort of quarterback every team should want leading their franchise. He's an accurate passer to all levels. He's mobile within the pocket and outside of it, causing headaches for defenses. He's a fierce competitor. He's a true leader on and off the field who will entice free agents to come play in D.C.

His injury history will scare off some teams, possibly including Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder saw his last quarterback picked at No. 2, Robert Griffin III, lose time to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera just suffered through two seasons with his top gun in Carolina, Cam Newton, out or less effective than normal due to injury. I cannot blame them for being risk-averse in this situation.

However, Tua is exactly the sort of player on whom I'd take a chance. In this seven-round mock draft, the Chargers snap him up with the sixth overall pick. Whichever franchise selects Tua next week will reap the benefits for the next decade or more.

This mock draft will not benefit from 11th-hour information leading up to Thursday's draft, so it will likely not be as accurate as others published closer to the event. But it does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where middle- and late-round players might fall.

Round 3

PICK 65 Isaiah Wilson - OT School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 66 Matthew Peart - OT School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 67 Marlon Davidson - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior

PICK 68 Jonathan Greenard - Edge School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 69 Damien Lewis - OG School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 70 Amik Robertson - CB School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Junior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK 71 Tee Higgins - WR School: Clemson | Year: Junior

PICK 72 Zack Moss - RB School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 73 Hunter Bryant - TE School: Washington | Year: Junior

PICK 74 Antoine Winfield Jr. - S School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 75 Jake Fromm - QB School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK 76 Jacob Eason - QB School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 77 Troy Pride Jr. - CB School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 78 Bradlee Anae - Edge School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 79 Chase Claypool - WR School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 80 Darrell Taylor - Edge School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 81 Darrynton Evans - RB School: Appalachian State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 82 Xavier McKinney - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior

PICK 83 Michael Pittman - WR School: USC | Year: Senior

PICK 84 Darnay Holmes - CB School: UCLA | Year: Junior

PICK 85 Ben Bredeson - OG School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK 86 Trevis Gipson - Edge School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 87 Jalen Hurts - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK 88 Akeem Davis-Gaither - LB School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS.

PICK 89 Kyle Dugger - S School: Lenoir-Rhyne | Year: Senior

PICK 90 Adam Trautman - TE School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH TEXANS.

PICK 91 Larrell Murchison - DT School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 92 Alex Highsmith - Edge School: Charlotte | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 93 J.K. Dobbins - RB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK 94 Albert Okwuegbunam - TE School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH PACKERS.

PICK 95 Jonah Jackson - OL School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 96 Michael Ojemudia - CB School: Iowa | Year: Senior

PICK 97 Hakeem Adeniji - OG School: Kansas | Year: Senior

PICK 98 Logan Wilson - LB School: Wyoming | Year: Senior

PICK 99 Jordan Elliott - DT School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 100 DaVon Hamilton - DT School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 101 Davion Taylor - LB School: Colorado | Year: Senior

PICK 102 Leki Fotu - DT School: Utah | Year: Senior





PICK 103 LeVante Bellamy - RB School: Western Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK 104 Derrek Tuszka - Edge School: North Dakota State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 105 John Hightower - WR School: Boise State | Year: Senior

PICK 106 Jason Strowbridge - DE School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

