Chad Reuter seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Round 3

Print
  • By Chad Reuter
More Columns >

Tua Tagovailoa should be the second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This opinion has nothing to do with the value of talented pass rusher Chase Young, Washington's likely pick at No. 2 overall. It also has nothing to do with the team's 2019 first-round selection, Dwayne Haskins.

The former Alabama standout is exactly the sort of quarterback every team should want leading their franchise. He's an accurate passer to all levels. He's mobile within the pocket and outside of it, causing headaches for defenses. He's a fierce competitor. He's a true leader on and off the field who will entice free agents to come play in D.C.

His injury history will scare off some teams, possibly including Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder saw his last quarterback picked at No. 2, Robert Griffin III, lose time to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera just suffered through two seasons with his top gun in Carolina, Cam Newton, out or less effective than normal due to injury. I cannot blame them for being risk-averse in this situation.

However, Tua is exactly the sort of player on whom I'd take a chance. In this seven-round mock draft, the Chargers snap him up with the sixth overall pick. Whichever franchise selects Tua next week will reap the benefits for the next decade or more.

This mock draft will not benefit from 11th-hour information leading up to Thursday's draft, so it will likely not be as accurate as others published closer to the event. But it does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where middle- and late-round players might fall.

Round 3

PICK

65

Isaiah Wilson - OT

School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK

66

Matthew Peart - OT

School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

67

Marlon Davidson - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

PICK

68

Jonathan Greenard - Edge

School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

69

Damien Lewis - OG

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

70

Amik Robertson - CB

School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK

71

Tee Higgins - WR

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

PICK

72

Zack Moss - RB

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

73

Hunter Bryant - TE

School: Washington | Year: Junior

PICK

74

Antoine Winfield Jr. - S

School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK

75

Jake Fromm - QB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK

76

Jacob Eason - QB

School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

77

Troy Pride Jr. - CB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

78

Bradlee Anae - Edge

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

79

Chase Claypool - WR

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

80

Darrell Taylor - Edge

School: Tennessee | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

81

Darrynton Evans - RB

School: Appalachian State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

82

Xavier McKinney - S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

PICK

83

Michael Pittman - WR

School: USC | Year: Senior

PICK

84

Darnay Holmes - CB

School: UCLA | Year: Junior

PICK

85

Ben Bredeson - OG

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK

86

Trevis Gipson - Edge

School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

87

Jalen Hurts - QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK

88

Akeem Davis-Gaither - LB

School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS.

PICK

89

Kyle Dugger - S

School: Lenoir-Rhyne | Year: Senior

PICK

90

Adam Trautman - TE

School: Dayton | Year: Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH TEXANS.

PICK

91

Larrell Murchison - DT

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

92

Alex Highsmith - Edge

School: Charlotte | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

93

J.K. Dobbins - RB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK

94

Albert Okwuegbunam - TE

School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PACKERS.

PICK

95

Jonah Jackson - OL

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

96

Michael Ojemudia - CB

School: Iowa | Year: Senior

PICK

97

Hakeem Adeniji - OG

School: Kansas | Year: Senior

PICK

98

Logan Wilson - LB

School: Wyoming | Year: Senior

PICK

99

Jordan Elliott - DT

School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

100

DaVon Hamilton - DT

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

101

Davion Taylor - LB

School: Colorado | Year: Senior

PICK

102

Leki Fotu - DT

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

103

LeVante Bellamy - RB

School: Western Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK

104

Derrek Tuszka - Edge

School: North Dakota State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

105

John Hightower - WR

School: Boise State | Year: Senior

PICK

106

Jason Strowbridge - DE

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0