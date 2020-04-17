Chad Reuter seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Round 2

Tua Tagovailoa should be the second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This opinion has nothing to do with the value of talented pass rusher Chase Young, Washington's likely pick at No. 2 overall. It also has nothing to do with the team's 2019 first-round selection, Dwayne Haskins.

The former Alabama standout is exactly the sort of quarterback every team should want leading their franchise. He's an accurate passer to all levels. He's mobile within the pocket and outside of it, causing headaches for defenses. He's a fierce competitor. He's a true leader on and off the field who will entice free agents to come play in D.C.

His injury history will scare off some teams, possibly including Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder saw his last quarterback picked at No. 2, Robert Griffin III, lose time to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera just suffered through two seasons with his top gun in Carolina, Cam Newton, out or less effective than normal due to injury. I cannot blame them for being risk-averse in this situation.

However, Tua is exactly the sort of player on whom I'd take a chance. In this seven-round mock draft, the Chargers snap him up with the sixth overall pick. Whichever franchise selects Tua next week will reap the benefits for the next decade or more.

This mock draft will not benefit from 11th-hour information leading up to Thursday's draft, so it will likely not be as accurate as others published closer to the event. But it does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where middle- and late-round players might fall.

Round 2

PICK 33 Cole Kmet - TE School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

PICK 34 Jeff Gladney - CB School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 35 Grant Delpit - S School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 36 Denzel Mims - WR School: Baylor | Year: Senior

PICK 37 Ezra Cleveland - OT School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)



PICK 38 James Lynch - DE School: Baylor | Year: Junior



PICK 39 Terrell Burgess - S School: Utah | Year: Senior



PICK 40 Justin Madubuike - DT School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH TEXANS.

PICK 41 Brandon Aiyuk - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

PICK 42 Zack Baun - LB School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 43 Cesar Ruiz - C School: Michigan | Year: Junior

PICK 44 Harrison Bryant - TE School: FAU | Year: Senior

PICK 45 D'Andre Swift - RB School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK 46 A.J. Epenesa - Edge School: Iowa | Year: Junior

PICK 47 Neville Gallimore - DT School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS.

PICK 48 Damon Arnette - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 49 Cam Akers - RB School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK 50 Jeremy Chinn - S School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior

PICK 51 Trevon Diggs - CB School: Alabama | Year: Senior

PICK 52 Jordan Brooks - LB School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior

PICK 53 K'Von Wallace - S School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK 54 Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 55 Jalen Reagor - WR School: TCU | Year: Junior

PICK 56 Josh Uche - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Senior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK 57 Matt Hennessy - C School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 58 Reggie Robinson II - CB School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 59 KJ Hamler - WR School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 60 Ben Bartch - OG School: St. John's (Minn.) | Year: Senior

PICK 61 Brycen Hopkins - TE School: Purdue | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 62 Laviska Shenault - WR School: Colorado | Year: Junior

PICK 63 Malik Harrison - LB School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

PICK 64 Curtis Weaver - Edge School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

