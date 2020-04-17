Chad Reuter seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Round 2

  • By Chad Reuter
Tua Tagovailoa should be the second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This opinion has nothing to do with the value of talented pass rusher Chase Young, Washington's likely pick at No. 2 overall. It also has nothing to do with the team's 2019 first-round selection, Dwayne Haskins.

The former Alabama standout is exactly the sort of quarterback every team should want leading their franchise. He's an accurate passer to all levels. He's mobile within the pocket and outside of it, causing headaches for defenses. He's a fierce competitor. He's a true leader on and off the field who will entice free agents to come play in D.C.

His injury history will scare off some teams, possibly including Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder saw his last quarterback picked at No. 2, Robert Griffin III, lose time to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera just suffered through two seasons with his top gun in Carolina, Cam Newton, out or less effective than normal due to injury. I cannot blame them for being risk-averse in this situation.

However, Tua is exactly the sort of player on whom I'd take a chance. In this seven-round mock draft, the Chargers snap him up with the sixth overall pick. Whichever franchise selects Tua next week will reap the benefits for the next decade or more.

This mock draft will not benefit from 11th-hour information leading up to Thursday's draft, so it will likely not be as accurate as others published closer to the event. But it does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where middle- and late-round players might fall.

Round 2

PICK

33

Cole Kmet - TE

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

PICK

34

Jeff Gladney - CB

School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

35

Grant Delpit - S

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

36

Denzel Mims - WR

School: Baylor | Year: Senior

PICK

37

Ezra Cleveland - OT

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

38

James Lynch - DE

School: Baylor | Year: Junior

PICK

39

Terrell Burgess - S

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

40

Justin Madubuike - DT

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH TEXANS.

PICK

41

Brandon Aiyuk - WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

PICK

42

Zack Baun - LB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

43

Cesar Ruiz - C

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

PICK

44

Harrison Bryant - TE

School: FAU | Year: Senior

PICK

45

D'Andre Swift - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PICK

46

A.J. Epenesa - Edge

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

PICK

47

Neville Gallimore - DT

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS.

PICK

48

Damon Arnette - CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

49

Cam Akers - RB

School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK

50

Jeremy Chinn - S

School: Southern Illinois | Year: Senior

PICK

51

Trevon Diggs - CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

PICK

52

Jordan Brooks - LB

School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior

PICK

53

K'Von Wallace - S

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK

54

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

55

Jalen Reagor - WR

School: TCU | Year: Junior

PICK

56

Josh Uche - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS.

PICK

57

Matt Hennessy - C

School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

58

Reggie Robinson II - CB

School: Tulsa | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

59

KJ Hamler - WR

School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK

60

Ben Bartch - OG

School: St. John's (Minn.) | Year: Senior

PICK

61

Brycen Hopkins - TE

School: Purdue | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

62

Laviska Shenault - WR

School: Colorado | Year: Junior

PICK

63

Malik Harrison - LB

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

PICK

64

Curtis Weaver - Edge

School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

