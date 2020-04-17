Chad Reuter seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Round 4

Tua Tagovailoa should be the second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This opinion has nothing to do with the value of talented pass rusher Chase Young, Washington's likely pick at No. 2 overall. It also has nothing to do with the team's 2019 first-round selection, Dwayne Haskins.

The former Alabama standout is exactly the sort of quarterback every team should want leading their franchise. He's an accurate passer to all levels. He's mobile within the pocket and outside of it, causing headaches for defenses. He's a fierce competitor. He's a true leader on and off the field who will entice free agents to come play in D.C.

His injury history will scare off some teams, possibly including Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder saw his last quarterback picked at No. 2, Robert Griffin III, lose time to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera just suffered through two seasons with his top gun in Carolina, Cam Newton, out or less effective than normal due to injury. I cannot blame them for being risk-averse in this situation.

However, Tua is exactly the sort of player on whom I'd take a chance. In this seven-round mock draft, the Chargers snap him up with the sixth overall pick. Whichever franchise selects Tua next week will reap the benefits for the next decade or more.

This mock draft will not benefit from 11th-hour information leading up to Thursday's draft, so it will likely not be as accurate as others published closer to the event. But it does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where middle- and late-round players might fall.

Round 4

PICK 107 Jacob Phillips - LB School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 108 Bryan Edwards - WR School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK 109 Antonio Gandy-Golden - WR School: Liberty | Year: Senior

PICK 110 Tyler Biadasz - C School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 111 Rashard Lawrence II - DT School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 112 AJ Dillon - RB School: Boston College | Year: Junior

PICK 113 Noah Igbinoghene - CB School: Auburn | Year: Junior

PICK 114 Lucas Niang - OT School: TCU | Year: Senior

PICK 115 Willie Gay Jr. - LB School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

PICK 116 Antonio Gibson - RB School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK 117 Geno Stone - S School: Iowa | Year: Junior

PICK 118 Joe Reed - WR School: Virginia | Year: Senior

PICK 119 Dane Jackson - CB School: Pittsburgh | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 120 Brandon Jones - S School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 121 Netane Muti - OG School: Fresno State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 122 Van Jefferson - WR School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 123 Alton Robinson - Edge School: Syracuse | Year: Senior

PICK 124 Anfernee Jennings - Edge School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 125 Essang Bassey - CB School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior

PICK 126 Lamical Perine - RB School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 127 James Smith-Williams - Edge School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 128 Harrison Hand - CB School: Temple | Year: Junior

PICK 129 Thaddeus Moss - TE School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 130 Bryce Hall - CB School: Virginia | Year: Senior

PICK 131 Robert Windsor - DT School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 132 KiAnte Hardin - CB School: Pittsburg State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 133 Kenny Robinson - S School: West Virginia | Year: Junior

PICK 134 Khalid Kareem - Edge School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 135 Lamar Jackson - CB School: Nebraska | Year: Senior

PICK 136 Nate Stanley - QB School: Iowa | Year: Senior

PICK 137 Raekwon Davis - DT School: Alabama | Year: Senior

PICK 138 Isaiah Coulter - WR School: Rhode Island | Year: Junior

PICK 139 D.J. Wonnum - Edge School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK 140 Charlie Heck - OT School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK 141 Alex Taylor - OT School: South Carolina State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 142 Parnell Motley - CB School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK 143 Devin Asiasi - TE School: UCLA | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 144 Kevin Dotson - OG School: Louisiana | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 145 Danny Pinter - C School: Ball State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 146 Shaquille Quarterman - LB School: Miami | Year: Senior

