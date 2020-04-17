Chad Reuter seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Round 4

  • By Chad Reuter
Tua Tagovailoa should be the second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This opinion has nothing to do with the value of talented pass rusher Chase Young, Washington's likely pick at No. 2 overall. It also has nothing to do with the team's 2019 first-round selection, Dwayne Haskins.

The former Alabama standout is exactly the sort of quarterback every team should want leading their franchise. He's an accurate passer to all levels. He's mobile within the pocket and outside of it, causing headaches for defenses. He's a fierce competitor. He's a true leader on and off the field who will entice free agents to come play in D.C.

His injury history will scare off some teams, possibly including Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder saw his last quarterback picked at No. 2, Robert Griffin III, lose time to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera just suffered through two seasons with his top gun in Carolina, Cam Newton, out or less effective than normal due to injury. I cannot blame them for being risk-averse in this situation.

However, Tua is exactly the sort of player on whom I'd take a chance. In this seven-round mock draft, the Chargers snap him up with the sixth overall pick. Whichever franchise selects Tua next week will reap the benefits for the next decade or more.

This mock draft will not benefit from 11th-hour information leading up to Thursday's draft, so it will likely not be as accurate as others published closer to the event. But it does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where middle- and late-round players might fall.

Round 4

PICK

107

Jacob Phillips - LB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

108

Bryan Edwards - WR

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK

109

Antonio Gandy-Golden - WR

School: Liberty | Year: Senior

PICK

110

Tyler Biadasz - C

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

111

Rashard Lawrence II - DT

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

112

AJ Dillon - RB

School: Boston College | Year: Junior

PICK

113

Noah Igbinoghene - CB

School: Auburn | Year: Junior

PICK

114

Lucas Niang - OT

School: TCU | Year: Senior

PICK

115

Willie Gay Jr. - LB

School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

PICK

116

Antonio Gibson - RB

School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK

117

Geno Stone - S

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

PICK

118

Joe Reed - WR

School: Virginia | Year: Senior

PICK

119

Dane Jackson - CB

School: Pittsburgh | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

120

Brandon Jones - S

School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK

121

Netane Muti - OG

School: Fresno State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

122

Van Jefferson - WR

School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

123

Alton Robinson - Edge

School: Syracuse | Year: Senior

PICK

124

Anfernee Jennings - Edge

School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

125

Essang Bassey - CB

School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior

PICK

126

Lamical Perine - RB

School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

127

James Smith-Williams - Edge

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

128

Harrison Hand - CB

School: Temple | Year: Junior

PICK

129

Thaddeus Moss - TE

School: LSU | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

130

Bryce Hall - CB

School: Virginia | Year: Senior

PICK

131

Robert Windsor - DT

School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

132

KiAnte Hardin - CB

School: Pittsburg State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

133

Kenny Robinson - S

School: West Virginia | Year: Junior

PICK

134

Khalid Kareem - Edge

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

135

Lamar Jackson - CB

School: Nebraska | Year: Senior

PICK

136

Nate Stanley - QB

School: Iowa | Year: Senior

PICK

137

Raekwon Davis - DT

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

PICK

138

Isaiah Coulter - WR

School: Rhode Island | Year: Junior

PICK

139

D.J. Wonnum - Edge

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK

140

Charlie Heck - OT

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK

141

Alex Taylor - OT

School: South Carolina State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

142

Parnell Motley - CB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK

143

Devin Asiasi - TE

School: UCLA | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

144

Kevin Dotson - OG

School: Louisiana | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

145

Danny Pinter - C

School: Ball State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

146

Shaquille Quarterman - LB

School: Miami | Year: Senior

