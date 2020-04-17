Chad Reuter seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Round 5

  • By Chad Reuter
Tua Tagovailoa should be the second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This opinion has nothing to do with the value of talented pass rusher Chase Young, Washington's likely pick at No. 2 overall. It also has nothing to do with the team's 2019 first-round selection, Dwayne Haskins.

The former Alabama standout is exactly the sort of quarterback every team should want leading their franchise. He's an accurate passer to all levels. He's mobile within the pocket and outside of it, causing headaches for defenses. He's a fierce competitor. He's a true leader on and off the field who will entice free agents to come play in D.C.

His injury history will scare off some teams, possibly including Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder saw his last quarterback picked at No. 2, Robert Griffin III, lose time to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera just suffered through two seasons with his top gun in Carolina, Cam Newton, out or less effective than normal due to injury. I cannot blame them for being risk-averse in this situation.

However, Tua is exactly the sort of player on whom I'd take a chance. In this seven-round mock draft, the Chargers snap him up with the sixth overall pick. Whichever franchise selects Tua next week will reap the benefits for the next decade or more.

This mock draft will not benefit from 11th-hour information leading up to Thursday's draft, so it will likely not be as accurate as others published closer to the event. But it does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where middle- and late-round players might fall.

Round 5

PICK

147

Kyle Murphy - OG

School: Rhode Island | Year: Senior

PICK

148

Tanner Muse - S

School: Clemson | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

149

Jabari Zuniga - Edge

School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

150

James Proche - WR

School: SMU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

151

Qaadir Sheppard - Edge

School: Mississippi | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

152

K.J. Hill - WR

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

153

Kindle Vildor - CB

School: Georgia Southern | Year: Senior

PICK

154

Donovan Peoples-Jones - WR

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

PICK

155

Anthony Gordon - QB

School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

156

Jon Runyan - OG

School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

157

Kenny Willekes - Edge

School: Michigan State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

158

Azur Kamara - Edge

School: Kansas | Year: Senior

PICK

159

Prince Tega Wanogho - OT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

PICK

160

Tyler Bass - K

School: Georgia Southern | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

161

Solomon Kindley - OG

School: Georgia | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

162

Stephen Sullivan - TE

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

163

Carter Coughlin - LB

School: Minnesota | Year: Senior

PICK

164

Quintez Cephus - WR

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

PICK

165

Julian Blackmon - S

School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK

166

Joshua Kelley - RB

School: UCLA | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

167

Shaun Bradley - LB

School: Temple | Year: Senior

PICK

168

Casey Toohill - LB

School: Stanford | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

169

Collin Johnson - WR

School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK

170

Cameron Dantzler - CB

School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

171

Lynn Bowden - WR

School: Kentucky | Year: Junior

PICK

172

Rodrigo Blankenship - K

School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

173

Keith Ismael - C

School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

174

Logan Stenberg - OG

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

PICK

175

McTelvin Agim - DT

School: Arkansas | Year: Senior

PICK

176

Troy Dye - LB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

PICK

177

Anthony McFarland - RB

School: Maryland | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK

178

Cameron Clark - OT

School: Charlotte | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

179

Nick Harris - C

School: Washington | Year: Senior

