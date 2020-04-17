Chad Reuter seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Round 5

Tua Tagovailoa should be the second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This opinion has nothing to do with the value of talented pass rusher Chase Young, Washington's likely pick at No. 2 overall. It also has nothing to do with the team's 2019 first-round selection, Dwayne Haskins.

The former Alabama standout is exactly the sort of quarterback every team should want leading their franchise. He's an accurate passer to all levels. He's mobile within the pocket and outside of it, causing headaches for defenses. He's a fierce competitor. He's a true leader on and off the field who will entice free agents to come play in D.C.

His injury history will scare off some teams, possibly including Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder saw his last quarterback picked at No. 2, Robert Griffin III, lose time to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera just suffered through two seasons with his top gun in Carolina, Cam Newton, out or less effective than normal due to injury. I cannot blame them for being risk-averse in this situation.

However, Tua is exactly the sort of player on whom I'd take a chance. In this seven-round mock draft, the Chargers snap him up with the sixth overall pick. Whichever franchise selects Tua next week will reap the benefits for the next decade or more.

This mock draft will not benefit from 11th-hour information leading up to Thursday's draft, so it will likely not be as accurate as others published closer to the event. But it does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where middle- and late-round players might fall.

Round 5

PICK 147 Kyle Murphy - OG School: Rhode Island | Year: Senior

PICK 148 Tanner Muse - S School: Clemson | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 149 Jabari Zuniga - Edge School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 150 James Proche - WR School: SMU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 151 Qaadir Sheppard - Edge School: Mississippi | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 152 K.J. Hill - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 153 Kindle Vildor - CB School: Georgia Southern | Year: Senior

PICK 154 Donovan Peoples-Jones - WR School: Michigan | Year: Junior

PICK 155 Anthony Gordon - QB School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 156 Jon Runyan - OG School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 157 Kenny Willekes - Edge School: Michigan State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 158 Azur Kamara - Edge School: Kansas | Year: Senior

PICK 159 Prince Tega Wanogho - OT School: Auburn | Year: Senior

PICK 160 Tyler Bass - K School: Georgia Southern | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 161 Solomon Kindley - OG School: Georgia | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 162 Stephen Sullivan - TE School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 163 Carter Coughlin - LB School: Minnesota | Year: Senior

PICK 164 Quintez Cephus - WR School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

PICK 165 Julian Blackmon - S School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 166 Joshua Kelley - RB School: UCLA | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 167 Shaun Bradley - LB School: Temple | Year: Senior

PICK 168 Casey Toohill - LB School: Stanford | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 169 Collin Johnson - WR School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 170 Cameron Dantzler - CB School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 171 Lynn Bowden - WR School: Kentucky | Year: Junior

PICK 172 Rodrigo Blankenship - K School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 173 Keith Ismael - C School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 174 Logan Stenberg - OG School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

PICK 175 McTelvin Agim - DT School: Arkansas | Year: Senior

PICK 176 Troy Dye - LB School: Oregon | Year: Senior

PICK 177 Anthony McFarland - RB School: Maryland | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 178 Cameron Clark - OT School: Charlotte | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 179 Nick Harris - C School: Washington | Year: Senior

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.