Chad Reuter seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Round 6

Tua Tagovailoa should be the second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This opinion has nothing to do with the value of talented pass rusher Chase Young, Washington's likely pick at No. 2 overall. It also has nothing to do with the team's 2019 first-round selection, Dwayne Haskins.

The former Alabama standout is exactly the sort of quarterback every team should want leading their franchise. He's an accurate passer to all levels. He's mobile within the pocket and outside of it, causing headaches for defenses. He's a fierce competitor. He's a true leader on and off the field who will entice free agents to come play in D.C.

His injury history will scare off some teams, possibly including Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder saw his last quarterback picked at No. 2, Robert Griffin III, lose time to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera just suffered through two seasons with his top gun in Carolina, Cam Newton, out or less effective than normal due to injury. I cannot blame them for being risk-averse in this situation.

However, Tua is exactly the sort of player on whom I'd take a chance. In this seven-round mock draft, the Chargers snap him up with the sixth overall pick. Whichever franchise selects Tua next week will reap the benefits for the next decade or more.

This mock draft will not benefit from 11th-hour information leading up to Thursday's draft, so it will likely not be as accurate as others published closer to the event. But it does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where middle- and late-round players might fall.

Round 6

PICK

180

L'Jarius Sneed - CB

School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior

PICK

181

Jake Luton - QB

School: Oregon State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

182

Joseph Charlton - P

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

183

Cordel Iwuagwu - OG

School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

184

Dalton Keene - TE

School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior

PICK

185

Eli Wolf - TE

School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

186

Darrion Daniels - DT

School: Nebraska | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

187

Jonathan Garvin - Edge

School: Miami | Year: Junior

PICK

188

Quez Watkins - WR

School: Southern Miss | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

189

Ben Victor - WR

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

PICK

190

Stantley Thomas-Oliver - CB

School: Florida International | Year: Senior

PICK

191

Saahdiq Charles - OT

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK

192

Alohi Gilman - S

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PACKERS.

PICK

193

Ashtyn Davis - S

School: California | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

194

Khalil Davis - DT

School: Nebraska | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

195

Trishton Jackson - WR

School: Syracuse | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

196

Robert Hunt - OT

School: Louisiana | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

197

Devin Duvernay - WR

School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK

198

Isaiah Hodgins - WR

School: Oregon State | Year: Junior

PICK

199

James Morgan - QB

School: Florida International | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

200

Trevon Hill - Edge

School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

201

James Robinson - RB

School: Illinois State | Year: Senior

PICK

202

Levonta Taylor - CB

School: Florida State | Year: Senior

PICK

203

Delontae Scott - Edge

School: SMU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

204

Jordan Glasgow - LB

School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

205

Kyle Hinton - OT

School: Washburn | Year: Senior

PICK

206

John Simpson - OG

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK

207

Calvin Throckmorton - OL

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

PICK

208

A.J. Green - CB

School: Oklahoma State | Year: Senior

PICK

209

Dante Olson - LB

School: Montana | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

210

J.R. Reed - S

School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

211

Braden Mann - P

School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior

PICK

212

Colton McKivitz - OG

School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

213

Tyshun Render - Edge

School: Middle Tennessee State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

214

Shea Patterson - QB

School: Michigan | Year: Senior

