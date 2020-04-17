Chad Reuter seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Round 6

Tua Tagovailoa should be the second player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This opinion has nothing to do with the value of talented pass rusher Chase Young, Washington's likely pick at No. 2 overall. It also has nothing to do with the team's 2019 first-round selection, Dwayne Haskins.

The former Alabama standout is exactly the sort of quarterback every team should want leading their franchise. He's an accurate passer to all levels. He's mobile within the pocket and outside of it, causing headaches for defenses. He's a fierce competitor. He's a true leader on and off the field who will entice free agents to come play in D.C.

His injury history will scare off some teams, possibly including Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder saw his last quarterback picked at No. 2, Robert Griffin III, lose time to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera just suffered through two seasons with his top gun in Carolina, Cam Newton, out or less effective than normal due to injury. I cannot blame them for being risk-averse in this situation.

However, Tua is exactly the sort of player on whom I'd take a chance. In this seven-round mock draft, the Chargers snap him up with the sixth overall pick. Whichever franchise selects Tua next week will reap the benefits for the next decade or more.

This mock draft will not benefit from 11th-hour information leading up to Thursday's draft, so it will likely not be as accurate as others published closer to the event. But it does offer some scenarios as food for thought, and gives a general road map on where middle- and late-round players might fall.

Round 6

PICK 180 L'Jarius Sneed - CB School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior

PICK 181 Jake Luton - QB School: Oregon State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 182 Joseph Charlton - P School: South Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 183 Cordel Iwuagwu - OG School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 184 Dalton Keene - TE School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior

PICK 185 Eli Wolf - TE School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 186 Darrion Daniels - DT School: Nebraska | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 187 Jonathan Garvin - Edge School: Miami | Year: Junior

PICK 188 Quez Watkins - WR School: Southern Miss | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 189 Ben Victor - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

PICK 190 Stantley Thomas-Oliver - CB School: Florida International | Year: Senior

PICK 191 Saahdiq Charles - OT School: LSU | Year: Junior

PICK 192 Alohi Gilman - S School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH PACKERS.

PICK 193 Ashtyn Davis - S School: California | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 194 Khalil Davis - DT School: Nebraska | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 195 Trishton Jackson - WR School: Syracuse | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 196 Robert Hunt - OT School: Louisiana | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 197 Devin Duvernay - WR School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 198 Isaiah Hodgins - WR School: Oregon State | Year: Junior

PICK 199 James Morgan - QB School: Florida International | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 200 Trevon Hill - Edge School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 201 James Robinson - RB School: Illinois State | Year: Senior

PICK 202 Levonta Taylor - CB School: Florida State | Year: Senior

PICK 203 Delontae Scott - Edge School: SMU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 204 Jordan Glasgow - LB School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 205 Kyle Hinton - OT School: Washburn | Year: Senior

PICK 206 John Simpson - OG School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK 207 Calvin Throckmorton - OL School: Oregon | Year: Senior

PICK 208 A.J. Green - CB School: Oklahoma State | Year: Senior

PICK 209 Dante Olson - LB School: Montana | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 210 J.R. Reed - S School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 211 Braden Mann - P School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior

PICK 212 Colton McKivitz - OG School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 213 Tyshun Render - Edge School: Middle Tennessee State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 214 Shea Patterson - QB School: Michigan | Year: Senior

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.