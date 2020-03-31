Maurice Jones-Drew NFL mock draft 2.0: Justin Herbert to Cincy

As the league inches toward the 2020 NFL Draft, Maurice Jones-Drew updates his mock for the first round of the draft, which includes three trades.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
An AFC North-style quarterback with a big frame and strong arm to lead the Bengals in bad weather late in the season.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH REDSKINS. A West Coast-style QB, Tua has terrific arm strength, mobility (once that hip is 100 percent) and is a proven winner. A quarterback who plays big in big moments is exactly what this team needs.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. The Giants trade up to add the best player in the draft to their defensive front.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS. He's super disruptive, thanks to his strength, quick hands and explosiveness off the line. The Lions' interior immediately improves.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
Burrow fits perfectly into what the Dolphins want to do offensively with a quick release and uptapped potential.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS. Simmons is the queen of the chess board. He won't come off the field and can play multiple positions.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS. The Jags nab the best cover corner in the draft to replace Jalen Ramsey. He'll give receivers within the division fits with his great feet, patient play and ability to perform well in man or zone coverage.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Steps in as an immediate starter at right tackle. The Cardinals bring in more protection for Kyle Murray with a blocker who boasts strong hands and powerful punch.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH JAGUARS. Power. Power. Power. Kinlaw is strong at the point of attack with extreme upside.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
The Browns add the most athletic tackle in the draft and a versatile player who fits their outside-zone system.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
Sam Darnold benefits most from this pick, as the Jets bring in a massive, strong offensive tackle who is a violent finisher.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Alabama product is a polished route-runner who is smooth in and out of his breaks, filling a major void in Jon Gruden's offense.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
After watching first-hand what Tyreek Hill did for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, the Niners nab their own home-run hitter.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Thomas is a versatile tackle who will protect Tom Brady and fit the Bucs' downhill play-action passing game.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Lamb is an automatic threat with the ball in his hands and gives the Broncos a weapon opposite Courtland Sutton.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
The Falcons fill an immediate need at the cornerback position with an athletic freak.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Cowboys get an edge rusher similar to Robert Quinn, who just departed in free agency. Chaisson is a slender but explosive edge rusher who uses speed to bend the corner.
School: USC | Year: Junior
The Dolphins continue to upgrade their O-line with an athletic left tackle who can be groomed.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
He's a physical linebacker who hits with intent and will solidify the LB core for the Silver & Black.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
The Calais Campbell clone steps in to be a dominant force for Jacksonville's interior. His length makes him strong at the point of attack.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
He's a sideline-to-sideline linebacker whose speed makes this Eagles defense more athletic.
School: LSU | Year: Senior
The Vikings rebuild this defense starting with Fulton, an opportunistic corner who excels in press coverage.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior
He's a proven winner (at Alabama and Oklahoma) and his athletic ability would allow the Patriots to create a more aggressive offense.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
Diggs allows the Saints to match up with the big receivers in the NFC South. Plus, his ball skills will generate valuable turnovers.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
With Everson Griffen testing free agency, Gross-Matos would be a great, young piece to continue Minnesota's defensive prowess.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
He's an explosive runner with cat-like quickness and has hardly any miles on his tires. Look for him to pair well in the backfield with Jordan Howard.
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
The Seahawks must protect Russell Wilson at all costs, and Jones will help the offense immediately.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)
Lewis fits well into the Ravens' defensive system as a long athlete who is stout against the run and has pass-rush ability. The Alabama ties to Baltimore continue on.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior
The Titans add another physical back with speed to spell Derrick Henry when he gets tired. This downhill duo will punish defenses late in games.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The Packers finally get Aaron Rodgers a first-round receiving weapon. Jefferson is a very smooth receiver who can play outside, in the slot and isn't afraid to go across the middle.
School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)
After the trade of DeForest Buckner, the Niners add a very athletic D-tackle who's quick off the snap with inside pass-rush ability.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The most high-powered offense in the league lands a play-making running back who will impact this unit with and without the ball.
