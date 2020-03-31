Maurice Jones-Drew NFL mock draft 2.0: Justin Herbert to Cincy

  • By Maurice Jones-Drew
As the league inches toward the 2020 NFL Draft, Maurice Jones-Drew updates his mock for the first round of the draft, which includes three trades.

PICK

1

Justin Herbert - QB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

An AFC North-style quarterback with a big frame and strong arm to lead the Bengals in bad weather late in the season.

PICK

2

Tua Tagovailoa - QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH REDSKINS. A West Coast-style QB, Tua has terrific arm strength, mobility (once that hip is 100 percent) and is a proven winner. A quarterback who plays big in big moments is exactly what this team needs.

PICK

3

Chase Young - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. The Giants trade up to add the best player in the draft to their defensive front.

PICK

4

Derrick Brown - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS. He's super disruptive, thanks to his strength, quick hands and explosiveness off the line. The Lions' interior immediately improves.

PICK

5

Joe Burrow - QB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

Burrow fits perfectly into what the Dolphins want to do offensively with a quick release and uptapped potential.

PICK

6

Isaiah Simmons - LB/S

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS. Simmons is the queen of the chess board. He won't come off the field and can play multiple positions.

PICK

7

Jeff Okudah - CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS. The Jags nab the best cover corner in the draft to replace Jalen Ramsey. He'll give receivers within the division fits with his great feet, patient play and ability to perform well in man or zone coverage.

PICK

8

Jedrick Wills - OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Steps in as an immediate starter at right tackle. The Cardinals bring in more protection for Kyle Murray with a blocker who boasts strong hands and powerful punch.

PICK

9

Javon Kinlaw - DT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH JAGUARS. Power. Power. Power. Kinlaw is strong at the point of attack with extreme upside.

PICK

10

Tristan Wirfs - OT

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

The Browns add the most athletic tackle in the draft and a versatile player who fits their outside-zone system.

PICK

11

Mekhi Becton - OT

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

Sam Darnold benefits most from this pick, as the Jets bring in a massive, strong offensive tackle who is a violent finisher.

PICK

12

Jerry Jeudy - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Alabama product is a polished route-runner who is smooth in and out of his breaks, filling a major void in Jon Gruden's offense.

PICK

13

Henry Ruggs III - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

After watching first-hand what Tyreek Hill did for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, the Niners nab their own home-run hitter.

PICK

14

Andrew Thomas - OT

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Thomas is a versatile tackle who will protect Tom Brady and fit the Bucs' downhill play-action passing game.

PICK

15

CeeDee Lamb - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Lamb is an automatic threat with the ball in his hands and gives the Broncos a weapon opposite Courtland Sutton.

PICK

16

C.J. Henderson - CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

The Falcons fill an immediate need at the cornerback position with an athletic freak.

PICK

17

K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Cowboys get an edge rusher similar to Robert Quinn, who just departed in free agency. Chaisson is a slender but explosive edge rusher who uses speed to bend the corner.

PICK

18

Austin Jackson - OT

School: USC | Year: Junior

The Dolphins continue to upgrade their O-line with an athletic left tackle who can be groomed.

PICK

19

Patrick Queen - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

He's a physical linebacker who hits with intent and will solidify the LB core for the Silver & Black.

PICK

20

Raekwon Davis - DT

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

The Calais Campbell clone steps in to be a dominant force for Jacksonville's interior. His length makes him strong at the point of attack.

PICK

21

Kenneth Murray - LB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

He's a sideline-to-sideline linebacker whose speed makes this Eagles defense more athletic.

PICK

22

Kristian Fulton - CB

School: LSU | Year: Senior

The Vikings rebuild this defense starting with Fulton, an opportunistic corner who excels in press coverage.

PICK

23

Jalen Hurts - QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

He's a proven winner (at Alabama and Oklahoma) and his athletic ability would allow the Patriots to create a more aggressive offense.

PICK

24

Trevon Diggs - CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

Diggs allows the Saints to match up with the big receivers in the NFC South. Plus, his ball skills will generate valuable turnovers.

PICK

25

Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

With Everson Griffen testing free agency, Gross-Matos would be a great, young piece to continue Minnesota's defensive prowess.

PICK

26

D'Andre Swift - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

He's an explosive runner with cat-like quickness and has hardly any miles on his tires. Look for him to pair well in the backfield with Jordan Howard.

PICK

27

Joshua Jones - OT

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

The Seahawks must protect Russell Wilson at all costs, and Jones will help the offense immediately.

PICK

28

Terrell Lewis - Edge

School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

Lewis fits well into the Ravens' defensive system as a long athlete who is stout against the run and has pass-rush ability. The Alabama ties to Baltimore continue on.

PICK

29

Jonathan Taylor - RB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

The Titans add another physical back with speed to spell Derrick Henry when he gets tired. This downhill duo will punish defenses late in games.

PICK

30

Justin Jefferson - WR

School: LSU | Year: Junior

The Packers finally get Aaron Rodgers a first-round receiving weapon. Jefferson is a very smooth receiver who can play outside, in the slot and isn't afraid to go across the middle.

PICK

31

Ross Blacklock - DT

School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)

After the trade of DeForest Buckner, the Niners add a very athletic D-tackle who's quick off the snap with inside pass-rush ability.

PICK

32

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

The most high-powered offense in the league lands a play-making running back who will impact this unit with and without the ball.

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter @MJD.

