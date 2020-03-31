Tua Tagovailoa 'fully cleared and ready to compete'

Tua Tagovailoa has passed each hurdle thrown his way during recovery from hip surgery.

The former Alabama quarterback has made strides to the point that Chris Cabott, president of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the firm which represents Tagovailoa, is confident enough to pronounce him fully cleared.

"Tua is fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions," Cabott told Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports.

Tagovailoa passed the fourth medical checkup on his surgically repaired hip earlier this month and posted a video last week looking smooth in his movements.

Tua's doctor, Dr. Lyle Cain, said the quarterback's recovery nearly five months after surgery is significant.

"I am extremely pleased," Cain told Edholm. "If you told me four, almost five, months ago now that he'd be where he is now, I think I would have been very happy. I think he's done extremely well for where he started out."

Everything we've heard and seen thus far related to Tua's recovery has been positive. The unique draft situation unfolding this year due to the COVID-19 shutdowns and cancellation of pro-day workouts hinders the ability for the quarterback to answer every question teams might have about his recovery.

The 'Bama signal-caller was scheduled to have a workout for teams on April 9, which was canceled. Cabott told Edholm his agency is fielding specific requests from teams but wouldn't get into particulars as to whether clubs are seeking workout videos of drills. He noted that his agency is willing to listen to whatever teams are requesting.

With post-combine medical rechecks up in the air, Cain said one option could be for Tagovailoa to undergo another round of imaging in mid-April, which would be sent to all 32 NFL teams.

Given all the positivity surrounding Tagovailoa's recovery, the QB's draft floor likely sits in the top five. Whether a team like the Dolphins or Chargers is prepared to make a move up the draft board to ensure they get a player who could have been in play for the No. 1 overall slot if the injury never occurred remains to be seen.