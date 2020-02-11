Maurice Jones-Drew NFL mock draft 1.0: Chargers replace Rivers

With the start of the NFL Scouting Combine just a couple weeks away (Feb. 27-March 1 on NFL Network), here's my first mock for Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft. As you can see, I don't expect the top quarterbacks to be waiting long to hear their names called, as I have three flying off the board in the first six picks, including a successor for Philip Rivers in Los Angeles.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
The Bengals and Burrow are a match made in heaven. The Heisman Trophy winner is a confident, well-rounded quarterback who could elevate Zac Taylor's offense.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The Redskins add a homegrown monster -- he's a Hyattsville, Maryland, native -- to help this defense get to the quarterback. His impact will be immediately felt.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Detroit gets the most talented cornerback in this draft class to pair with three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay, assuming he remains a Lion this offseason.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Thomas played both left and right tackle at Georgia. He will help fix Big Blue's O-line issues.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Tua is a fit for what the Dolphins want to do on offense. Plus, he's a proven winner who will only enhance the culture Brian Flores is building.
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
Love has amazing arm talent, and his athleticism allows him to elude pressure, which is something he'll be asked to do a lot, unless the Chargers make major upgrades to the O-line.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Panthers get the best interior defensive lineman in the draft to help lift a defense in need of a boost.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Protecting Kyler Murray should be the Cardinals' top priority this offseason.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
He's a freak athlete who can cover and rush the passer.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
Becton is a big, strong, athletic lineman who will help protect Baker Mayfield.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Keeping Sam Darnold upright is paramount, and Wills fits the bill.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Jeudy has the ability to score from anywhere on the field. He's also a precise route runner who will fill a big need for the Las Vegas Raiders.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
Herbert's big arm and high football IQ will allow him to make smart decisions while stretching the field for the Indy offense.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
Kinlaw is a man among boys. This will be a value pick for the Bucs, and they can't pass on this type of talent -- keep in mind that Ndamukong Suh is a pending free agent.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Courtland Sutton is great and all, but Drew Lock needs more weapons. Lamb is a big-time playmaker.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
He is the perfect fit for the Falcons' defense. Chaisson will bring crazy speed off the edge.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
Diggs is a big cornerback with tremendous ball skills and could replace Byron Jones if he departs in free agency.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
The Dolphins ranked dead last in sacks last season, but I'm expecting Epenesa to come in and create pressure right away.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Queen will be an immediate upgrade at the position, with his speed and great instincts showing up the minute he takes the field.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Higgins reminds me of DeAndre Hopkins, as he routinely high-points the ball and wins against defenders by being physical.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
After all of the injuries to the Eagles' receiving corps last season -- and all of the dropped passes -- Ruggs could come in and be a dominant player for Doug Pederson.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Jefferson has the size to go up and get the ball, and he's willing to cross over the middle of the field to make plays.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
McKinney is a cerebral safety who is versatile and fundamentally sound. That sounds like a Patriot to me.
School: Texas | Year: Senior
I know selecting Johnson here will raise some eyebrows, but think of former Saints WR Marques Colston with this pick. Johnson is more athletic than Colston was, and he will thrive opposite Michael Thomas.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Mike Zimmer loves his cornerbacks. Henderson excels in press coverage and is battle-tested.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Swift should have plenty of tread left on the tires after averaging less than 150 carries per season with the Bulldogs. He's an explosive runner.
School: LSU | Year: Senior
Fulton has size and is good in press coverage. His best attribute is the fact that he doesn't shy away from contact.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Murray's a run-and-hit linebacker with good coverage skills, but his play speed is what jumps off the tape.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
He's a compact running back with good balance, instincts and ability to break tackles. With Derrick Henry due to reach free agency, Dobbins could be the guy for Tennessee.
School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Hamler is one of the fastest receivers in this draft. He could be used like Tyreek Hill as a receiver who can stretch the field, and he has value as a returner on special teams, too.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Delpit is a perfect fit for this Niners defense as a player who boasts Earl Thomas-like range.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
He's a versatile player who can rush inside and off the edge.
