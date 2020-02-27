Daniel Jeremiah's 2020 NFL Scouting Combine takeaways

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine drills began on Thursday, with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends taking center stage.

Below are some of NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's takeaways from workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Projections listed in parentheses are from Chad Reuter's three-round mock draft.

Day 1

QUARTERBACKS

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (No. 104 to Steelers): Hurts was the second-fastest QB of the day with a 4.59-second 40-yard dash. He tied for first among QBs with a 10-foot-5 broad jump. Hurts also had a great day with on-field position drills. Jeremiah doesn't see his athleticism being a problem for him.

"The issues that Jalen Hurts has sometimes is vision and anticipation, which you're not going to really see in this setting. We saw the athlete that he is and you see him throw the football. The ball is live. It jumps out of his hand. And watching him go through the drop right here I think his feet when you stack him up with the rest of the guys up there looks pretty good."

Justin Herbert, Oregon (No. 4 to Chargers): Herbert, who stands at 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, ran a 4.68 40, which is great for a guy his size.

"He's a tricky evaluation because you love the size. You love the production. He had won a lot of games there at Oregon. I just want to see him cut it loose and be a little more aggressive and enter into that attack mode. Sometimes he plays a little bit too cautious. He never took a snap under center in college. So, this is all brand new for him as well as it is for a lot of these guys."

Jake Fromm, Georgia (No. 38 to Patriots): Out of the 13 quarterbacks who ran on Thursday, Fromm was the slowest with a 5.01 40.

"Fromm doesn't have a big arm. But you will see with him timing, anticipation. He's had the same arm his whole life. So, he knows how to navigate around some of those concerns, get the ball out early. I don't think he fits every team. But I think there's handful of teams. And I look at teams kind of in the south and the west coast. You know play inside. I look at a team like the Atlanta Falcons to try and get somebody to sit behind Matt Ryan for a couple of years. Maybe with the payoff down the road. I would imagine in that stadium would be a popular pick."

Jordan Love, Utah St. (No. 23 to Panthers): Love's elasticity earned comparisons from Jeremiah to reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes.

"He's my 18th overall player, so he's a first-round quarterback all day long."

Steven Montez, Colorado: Montez impressed with his athleticism and arm talent, running a 4.68 40, third-best amongst quarterbacks.

"He's got a lot of upside. For me, it's just making better decisions. He'll have some unbelievable 'wow' plays and then he'll have some easy misses. But we've seen him run today, how athletic he is, and I've seen the ball jump off his hand."

Joe Burrow, LSU (No. 1 to Bengals): Burrow decided not to work out during the combine this week, saying LSU's long run in the College Football Playoff as a reason for sitting out drills. His Pro Day will be on April 3. During the broadcast, Jeremiah compared him to Patriots QB Tom Brady.

"When you watch these guys side by side, Tom Brady mechanically, watch what you see from Brady and tell me this does not look identically the same from Joe Burrow. It is eerie. And it's just not my opinion in saying that. You see the comparison there. The poise, the pocket awareness and they both absolutely have that swagger. But Kevin Faulk on that staff at LSU. As the scouts have come rolling through there and they ask 'Kevin, you've been in the NFL a long time. What do you think of this Burrow kid?'

"And he goes 'I'm telling you this is Tom Brady. This kid reminds me so much of Tom Brady.' And I understand that's the greatest of all-time and I know comparisons get people all upset. But when you watch them mechanically and you're around their personalities, their leadership style, there's a lot of similarities."

WIDE RECEIVERS

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama (No. 21 to Eagles): In his highly anticipated 40-yard dash, Ruggs blazed to a 4.27, not quite breaking John Ross' record of 4.22 but impressing nonetheless. Jeremiah said after Ruggs' 40 that he "was in the mix" to be the first receiver off the board.

Unfortunately, Ruggs did not finish drills, missing some position work with a bag of ice wrapped around his right thigh.

Justin Jefferson, LSU (No. 36 to Giants): Jefferson ranks at No. 16 on Jeremiah's top-50 draft prospect rankings. The WR had quite an impressive day receiving high praise from D.J. after running a 4.43 40.

"That is huge. That's the most important time that we've seen today. He's a great player on tape and now you've got some big-time legitimate speed on record to back it up."

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame: The wideout showed great hands during his on-field drills and ran a 4.42 40.

"That's a great time for him. This dude is tough. He's a gunner on punt team, makes a bunch of tackles, really physical in the red zone. That's a great time for him."

Jalen Reagor, TCU (No. 48 to Jets): Reagor was one of Jeremiah's top five candidates to break Ross' 40 record, but the receiver ran a 4.47 on Thursday, tied for 15th among WRs.

"It looked like Reagor got a little too thick. I saw how well he ran on tape, but it didn't really match up today."

TIGHT ENDS

Hunter Bryant, Washington (No. 37 to Chargers): "He didn't run as fast as I thought he would, but he's having a good field workout, the way he's moving around."