2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Five candidates to break 40 record

INDIANAPOLIS -- This year's NFL Scouting Combine is going to be a show worthy of prime time. It is littered with high-ceiling talent at the skill positions, and I expect this to be one of the fastest groups we've ever seen. With that in mind ...

John Ross set the 40-yard dash record three years ago, blazing a 4.22 to best Chris Johnson's long-standing high mark of 4.24. Is Ross' title in jeopardy this week? I believe so.

Below, I've identified the top five candidates to run the fastest 40 this week, with workout nights and additional intel provided.

NOTE: Click on each player's name for a full combine scouting report.

Combine workout night: Thursday

When I watch Alabama's offense, I can't take my eyes off Henry Ruggs. His speed leaps off the screen, both at the line of scrimmage and after the catch. He obliterates pursuit angles down the field and does so in effortless fashion. While in high school, Ruggs broke the Alabama state record in the 100 meters (10.58). Running the 40 last spring, he was timed in the 4.2s by NFL scouts. He is a legitimate threat to break Ross' record.

Combine workout night: Sunday

Guidry was an ultra-explosive member of a very talented Utah secondary. While he doesn't carry a high draft grade (I have a Day 3 projection for him), Guidry will generate some buzz following his 40-yard jaunt in Lucas Oil Stadium. He was a track star in in high school, running a wind-aided 10.13 100-meter dash at Vista Murrieta High School (CA). That is the fastest all-conditions time in California high school history. I won't be surprised if he ducks under the 4.30 barrier on Sunday.

Combine workout night: Thursday

Duvernay had an outstanding senior campaign. He caught over 100 balls in the Longhorns' offense, and you can easily identify his track background when he gets the football in open space. He won the 100-meter 6A state title in Texas back in 2015, with a time of 10.27. Duvernay reminds me of Andy Isabella from last year's class, and he should post a time similar to Isabella's 4.31.

Combine workout night: Thursday

Reagor was an absolute home run hitter in the TCU offense. I have him just outside my top-50 big board, but he could generate some first-round buzz with his workout. He is going to post an incredibly impressive 40 time. He's been timed consistently in the mid-to-low 4.3s, and I expect him to be in that range on Thursday evening. He had some issues with dropped passes this past season, but his speed is very intriguing to a lot of teams around the league.

Combine workout night: Friday

Calais is one of my favorite sleepers in this draft class. He didn't receive a lot of carries in the Ragin' Cajuns offense (117 totes for 886 yards in 2019), but he made the most of them (SEE: 7.6 yards per carry and six touchdowns). When he gets a small crease, he explodes through the line of scrimmage and pulls away from defenders. He was the 2016 Louisiana Track & Field Athlete of the Year, winning the 100m and 200m, as well as the 4x100m and 4x200m relays, at the state meet. He has been timed in the mid-4.30s during his training and should post an impressive number this week.

