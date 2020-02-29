Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen injured while running combine 40

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two of the top linebackers at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine pulled up with injuries on their second attempts at the 40-yard dash on Saturday.

Former Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen of LSU, both projected first-round selections in the latest mock drafts of NFL Network analysts, appeared to be favoring their hamstrings after their second 40 attempts. Murray clocked a 4.52 40 time on his first try and could not complete his second try due to the injury, while Queen checked in with a time of 4.50 (fourth best among linebackers) on his second run, which also happened to be the attempt in which he pulled up after crossing the finish line.

With times like that, it's possible neither will be compelled to run the 40-yard dash at their schools' respective pro day workouts (Oklahoma -- March 11; LSU -- April 3).