Draft prospect Javelin K. Guidry posts 4.29-second combine 40

INDIANAPOLIS -- Javelin K. Guidry came up just short of Henry Ruggs III's mark for the fastest 40-yard dash clocking of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, recording a 4.29 official time. Ruggs, of Alabama, clocked a 4.27 with the wide receivers on Thursday.

Guidry, a cornerback from Utah, was considered one of the threats to be the fastest player at the combine. In fact, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah accurately predicted Ruggs and Guidry as the top two challengers to the combine record of 4.22, held by John Ross of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Guidry posted 21 reps in bench-press testing earlier in the week, tied for third-most of all cornerbacks at this year's combine.

Florida CB C.J. Henderson turned in one of the top times on Sunday, as well, with a 4.39. During the NFL Network broadcast, Jeremiah projected Henderson as a top-15 selection in the draft.