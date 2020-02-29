Clemson's Isaiah Simmons blazes 4.39 40 at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, at 238 pounds, turned in a wide-receiver-like 40-yard dash clocking on Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.39-second official time on his only attempt.

Simmons declined to run a second time, and why would he? The time was just one-hundredth of a second off the combine standard for a linebacker, set by former UCF star Shaquem Griffin two years ago at 4.38.

Simmons also showed highly impressive explosiveness in the combine's jumping drills with a 39-inch vertical and a broad jump of 11 feet. Widely regarded as the 2020 NFL Draft's most versatile defensive prospect, Simmons played a variety of spots for the national runner-up Tigers and is being projected as a hybrid safety/linebacker at the pro level. NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks believes Simmons would be best suited at weakside linebacker.