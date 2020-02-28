Mekhi Becton sparks NFL Combine buzz with 5.10 40-yard dash

INDIANAPOLIS -- Mekhi Becton predicted he would shock people with his NFL Scouting Combine workout, and he didn't disappoint when he hit the Lucas Oil Stadium turf on Friday for his 40-yard dash.

Becton recorded a 40 time of 5.10 seconds, remarkably fast for the heaviest man at the combine. He also turned in unofficial 10-yard split times of 1.80 and 1.77 seconds, which would be considered average for an offensive lineman of average size, but not one as big as Becton.

He has been going off combine charts all week, starting with a weigh-in upon his arrival. The first-team All-ACC pick measured 6-foot-7 3/8 inches (third-tallest OT), 364 pounds (heaviest), with the fourth-longest arms (35 5/8 inches) and the sixth-biggest wingspan (83 1/4). However, according to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Becton weighed in at 357 pounds on Friday morning, a loss of seven pounds since his arrival weigh-in. Players are being re-weighed on the day of their combine workouts for the first time this year.

Following his 40-yard dash performances, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported Becton was almost certainly done for the day due to hamstring tightness.

Becton's athleticism is also evident from a spectacular video of him dunking a basketball in high school. Jeremiah sees the massive tackle as the fifth-best player in the draft.