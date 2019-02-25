2019 NFL free agents by team

NOTE: These lists of 2019 NFL free agents are not intended to be complete, but they include key players from around the league.

* -- Restricted free agent

** -- Exclusive rights free agent

Arizona Cardinals

WR J.J. Nelson

TE Ricky Seals-Jones**

RT Joe Barksdale

RT John Wetzel*

T Jeremy Vujnovich**

G Mike Iupati

G Oday Aboushi

DE Markus Golden

DE Benson Mayowa

DT Rodney Gunter

LB Deone Bucannon

LB Gerald Hodges

S Tre Boston

K Phil Dawson

Atlanta Falcons

QB Matt Schaub

RB Tevin Coleman

TE Logan Paulsen

G Zane Beadles

G Andy Levitre

DE Bruce Irvin

DE Terrell McClain

DE Derrick Shelby

DT Grady Jarrett

CB Justin Bethel

CB Brian Poole*

S Jordan Richards

K Matt Bryant

Baltimore Ravens

QB Robert Griffin III

RB Javorius Allen

RB Alex Collins*

RB Gus Edwards**

RB Ty Montgomery

WR John Brown

TE Maxx Williams

C Matt Skura**

LB C.J. Mosley

LB Patrick Onwuasor*

LB Za'Darius Smith

LB Terrell Suggs

Buffalo Bills

WR Deonte Thompson

T Jordan Mills

G John Miller

C Ryan Groy

DT Jordan Phillips

CB Lafayette Pitts*

Carolina Panthers

RB Cameron Artis-Payne

RB Kenjon Barner

RB Fozzy Whittaker

WR Devin Funchess

T Marshall Newhouse

T Chris Clark

T Daryl Williams

DE Wes Horton

DT Kyle Love

LB Thomas Davis

S Mike Adams

K Chandler Catanzaro

Chicago Bears

RB Benny Cunningham

FB Michael Burton

WR Josh Bellamy

WR Kevin White

TE Zach Miller

G Eric Kush

LB Aaron Lynch

CB Bryce Callahan

S Adrian Amos

P Pat O'Donnell

Cincinnati Bengals

QB Tom Savage

TE Tyler Eifert

TE Tyler Kroft

TE C.J. Uzomah

T Cedric Ogbuehi

T Bobby Hart

T Andre Smith

G Alex Redmond**

G Trey Hopkins*

DE Michael Johnson

LB Preston Brown

LB Vincent Rey

CB Darqueze Dennard

Cleveland Browns

QB Tyrod Taylor

WR Rashard Higgins*

WR Breshad Perriman

WR Rod Streater

T Greg Robinson

DT Trevon Coley**

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong

CB E.J. Gaines

CB Phillip Gaines

S Briean Boddy-Calhoun*

Dallas Cowboys

RB Rod Smith

FB Jamize Olawale

WR Tavon Austin

WR Cole Beasley

WR Terrance Williams

TE Geoff Swaim

T Cameron Fleming

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

DT Datone Jones

DT David Irving

LB Damien Wilson

S Darian Thompson*

LS L.P. LaDouceur

Denver Broncos

QB Kevin Hogan*

WR Andre Holmes

TE Matt LaCosse*

TE Jeff Heuerman

T Jared Veldheer

T Elijah Wilkinson**

G Max Garcia

G Billy Turner

C Matt Paradis

DT Domata Peko Sr.

LB Shaquil Barrett

LB Shane Ray

CB Tramaine Brock

CB Bradley Roby

CB Jamar Taylor

LS Casey Kreiter*

Detroit Lions

QB Matt Cassel

RB LeGarrette Blount

RB Zach Zenner

WR Bruce Ellington

WR T.J. Jones

TE Levine Toilolo

TE Luke Willson

DE Ezekiel Ansah

DE Ricky Jean Francois

DE Romeo Okwara*

LB Kelvin Sheppard

CB DeShawn Shead

LS Don Muhlbach

Green Bay Packers

WR Geronimo Allison*

WR Randall Cobb

TE Marcedes Lewis

TE Lance Kendricks

G Byron Bell

G Justin McCray**

DE Muhammad Wilkerson

LB Clay Matthews

LB Jake Ryan

CB Bashaud Breeland

CB Davon House

S Kentrell Brice*

Houston Texans

QB Brandon Weeden

RB Alfred Blue

T Kendall Lamm

DE Christian Covington

DT Brandon Dunn

LB Jadeveon Clowney

CB Kareem Jackson

CB Kayvon Webster

CB Shareece Wright

S Tyrann Mathieu

K Ka'imi Fairbairn*

Indianapolis Colts

WR Ryan Grant

WR Dontrelle Inman

WR Chester Rogers*

T J'Marcus Webb

G Matt Slauson

G Evan Boehm

DE Margus Hunt

DT Al Woods

LB Najee Goode

CB Pierre Desir

S Matthias Farley*

S Clayton Geathers

S Mike Mitchell

S Corey Moore*

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB T.J. Yeldon

WR Donte Moncrief

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

T Ereck Flowers

G Patrick Omameh

G A.J. Cann

CB Tyler Patmon

LS Matt Overton

Kansas City Chiefs

RB Spencer Ware

RB Charcandrick West

FB Anthony Sherman

WR Kelvin Benjamin

WR Chris Conley

WR De'Anthony Thomas

TE Demetrius Harris

C Mitch Morse

T Jeff Allen

DE Allen Bailey

LB Dee Ford

CB Steven Nelson

CB Orlando Scandrick

Los Angeles Chargers

QB Geno Smith

WR Tyrell Williams

TE Antonio Gates

DE Isaac Rochell**

DT Brandon Mebane

DT Darius Philon

LB Kyle Emanuel

LB Denzel Perryman

LB Hayes Pullard

CB Jason Verrett

CB Trevor Williams*

S Adrian Phillips

S Jaylen Watkins

P Donnie Jones

Los Angeles Rams

QB Sean Mannion

RB C.J. Anderson

RB Malcolm Brown*

G Rodger Saffold

DT Ndamukong Suh

LB Dominique Easley

LB Dante Fowler Jr.

LB Cory Littleton*

CB Troy Hill*

CB Sam Shields

S Lamarcus Joyner

Miami Dolphins

QB Brock Osweiler

RB Brandon Bolden

RB Frank Gore

T Ja'Wuan James

T Sam Young

G Jesse Davis**

C Travis Swanson

DE William Hayes

DE Cameron Wake

LB Stephone Anthony

DT Ziggy Hood

DT Sylvester Williams

LS John Denney

Minnesota Vikings

QB Trevor Siemian

RB Ameer Abdullah

RB Latavius Murray

WR Aldrick Robinson

T Rashod Hill*

G Tom Compton

C Nick Easton

C Brett Jones

DT Tom Johnson

DT Sheldon Richardson

LB Anthony Barr

CB Marcus Sherels

S Anthony Harris*

S George Iloka

K Dan Bailey

New England Patriots

RB Jeremy Hill

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Josh Gordon*

WR Chris Hogan

WR Cordarrelle Patterson

T Trent Brown

T LaAdrian Waddle

DE Trey Flowers

DT Malcom Brown

DT Danny Shelton

LB Albert McClellan

CB Jason McCourty

CB Eric Rowe

K Stephen Gostkowski

P Ryan Allen

New Orleans Saints

QB Teddy Bridgewater

RB Mark Ingram

WR Dez Bryant

WR Tommylee Lewis*

TE Michael Hoomanawanui

G Jermon Bushrod

DE Alex Okafor

DT Tyeler Davison

LB Craig Robertson

LB Manti Te'o

CB Ken Crawley*

CB Josh Robinson

CB P.J. Williams

K Wil Lutz*

New York Giants

RB Jonathan Stewart

WR Corey Coleman*

WR Bennie Fowler

WR Cody Latimer

G John Greco

C Jon Halapio**

C Spencer Pulley*

T Jamon Brown

DE Mario Edwards

LB Connor Barwin

CB B.W. Webb

S Landon Collins

S Curtis Riley

K Aldrick Rosas**

LS Zak DeOssie

New York Jets

QB Josh McCown

QB Davis Webb**

RB Bilal Powell

WR Robby Anderson*

WR Jermaine Kearse

WR Rishard Matthews

WR Andre Roberts

TE Clive Walford*

T Ben Ijalana

G James Carpenter

C Jonotthan Harrison

DT Steve McLendon

LB Brandon Copeland

CB Morris Claiborne

CB Darryl Roberts

CB Buster Skrine

K Jason Myers

Oakland Raiders

RB Marshawn Lynch

RB Doug Martin

RB Jalen Richard*

WR Martavis Bryant

WR Dwayne Harris

WR Brandon LaFell

TE Jared Cook

DE Kony Ealy

DE Frostee Rucker

DT Johnathan Hankins

DT Ahtyba Rubin

CB Bene' Benwikere

CB Leon Hall

CB Daryl Worley*

S Marcus Gilchrist

S Reggie Nelson

K Mike Nugent

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Nick Foles

QB Nate Sudfeld*

RB Jay Ajayi

RB Darren Sproles

WR Jordan Matthews

WR Golden Tate

WR Mike Wallace

TE Richard Rodgers

G Chance Warmack

DE Brandon Graham

DT Haloti Ngata

LB D.J. Alexander

LB Jordan Hicks

LB Paul Worrilow

CB Ronald Darby

S Corey Graham

K Jake Elliott**

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Le'Veon Bell

RB Stevan Ridley

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey

WR Justin Hunter

WR Eli Rogers

TE Jesse James

G Ramon Foster

G Matt Feiler**

DE Tyson Alualu

LB Anthony Chickillo

LB Ryan Shazier

CB Coty Sensabaugh

San Francisco 49ers

RB Alfred Morris

RB Raheem Mostert*

G Mike Person

LB Elijah Lee**

LB Mark Nzeocha

CB Jimmie Ward

S Antone Exum

K Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks

QB Brett Hundley

RB Mike Davis

WR J.D. McKissic**

WR David Moore**

T George Fant*

G D.J. Fluker

G J.R. Sweezy

DE Frank Clark

DE Quinton Jefferson*

DE Dion Jordan

DT Shamar Stephen

LB Mychal Kendricks

LB K.J. Wright

S T.J. Green**

S Earl Thomas

K Sebastian Janikowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

RB Peyton Barber*

RB Jacquizz Rodgers

WR Adam Humphries

T Donovan Smith

LB Kwon Alexander

LB Kevin Minter

LB Adarius Taylor

CB Brent Grimes

S Chris Conte

K Cairo Santos

Tennessee Titans

G Quinton Spain

T Kevin Pamphile

DT Bennie Logan

LB Derrick Morgan

LB Will Compton

S Kendrick Lewis

S Kenny Vaccaro

Washington Redskins

QB Mark Sanchez

QB Josh Johnson

RB Adrian Peterson

RB Robert Kelley*

WR Jamison Crowder

WR Michael Floyd

G Shawn Lauvao

G Tony Bergstrom

G Jonathan Cooper

G Arie Kouandjio

T Austin Howard

LB Preston Smith

LB Pernell McPhee

S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix