2019 NFL free agents by team

NOTE: These lists of 2019 NFL free agents are not intended to be complete, but they include key players from around the league.
* -- Restricted free agent
** -- Exclusive rights free agent
Arizona Cardinals
WR J.J. Nelson
TE Ricky Seals-Jones**
RT Joe Barksdale
RT John Wetzel*
T Jeremy Vujnovich**
G Mike Iupati
G Oday Aboushi
DE Markus Golden
DE Benson Mayowa
DT Rodney Gunter
LB Deone Bucannon
LB Gerald Hodges
S Tre Boston
K Phil Dawson
Atlanta Falcons
QB Matt Schaub
RB Tevin Coleman
TE Logan Paulsen
G Zane Beadles
G Andy Levitre
DE Bruce Irvin
DE Terrell McClain
DE Derrick Shelby
DT Grady Jarrett
CB Justin Bethel
CB Brian Poole*
S Jordan Richards
K Matt Bryant
Baltimore Ravens
QB Robert Griffin III
RB Javorius Allen
RB Alex Collins*
RB Gus Edwards**
RB Ty Montgomery
WR John Brown
TE Maxx Williams
C Matt Skura**
LB C.J. Mosley
LB Patrick Onwuasor*
LB Za'Darius Smith
LB Terrell Suggs
Buffalo Bills
WR Deonte Thompson
T Jordan Mills
G John Miller
C Ryan Groy
DT Jordan Phillips
CB Lafayette Pitts*
Carolina Panthers
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
RB Kenjon Barner
RB Fozzy Whittaker
WR Devin Funchess
T Marshall Newhouse
T Chris Clark
T Daryl Williams
DE Wes Horton
DT Kyle Love
LB Thomas Davis
S Mike Adams
K Chandler Catanzaro
Chicago Bears
RB Benny Cunningham
FB Michael Burton
WR Josh Bellamy
WR Kevin White
TE Zach Miller
G Eric Kush
LB Aaron Lynch
CB Bryce Callahan
S Adrian Amos
P Pat O'Donnell
Cincinnati Bengals
QB Tom Savage
TE Tyler Eifert
TE Tyler Kroft
TE C.J. Uzomah
T Cedric Ogbuehi
T Bobby Hart
T Andre Smith
G Alex Redmond**
G Trey Hopkins*
DE Michael Johnson
LB Preston Brown
LB Vincent Rey
CB Darqueze Dennard
Cleveland Browns
QB Tyrod Taylor
WR Rashard Higgins*
WR Breshad Perriman
WR Rod Streater
T Greg Robinson
DT Trevon Coley**
LB Ray-Ray Armstrong
CB E.J. Gaines
CB Phillip Gaines
S Briean Boddy-Calhoun*
Dallas Cowboys
RB Rod Smith
FB Jamize Olawale
WR Tavon Austin
WR Cole Beasley
WR Terrance Williams
TE Geoff Swaim
T Cameron Fleming
DE DeMarcus Lawrence
DT Datone Jones
DT David Irving
LB Damien Wilson
S Darian Thompson*
LS L.P. LaDouceur
Denver Broncos
QB Kevin Hogan*
WR Andre Holmes
TE Matt LaCosse*
TE Jeff Heuerman
T Jared Veldheer
T Elijah Wilkinson**
G Max Garcia
G Billy Turner
C Matt Paradis
DT Domata Peko Sr.
LB Shaquil Barrett
LB Shane Ray
CB Tramaine Brock
CB Bradley Roby
CB Jamar Taylor
LS Casey Kreiter*
Detroit Lions
QB Matt Cassel
RB LeGarrette Blount
RB Zach Zenner
WR Bruce Ellington
WR T.J. Jones
TE Levine Toilolo
TE Luke Willson
DE Ezekiel Ansah
DE Ricky Jean Francois
DE Romeo Okwara*
LB Kelvin Sheppard
CB DeShawn Shead
LS Don Muhlbach
Green Bay Packers
WR Geronimo Allison*
WR Randall Cobb
TE Marcedes Lewis
TE Lance Kendricks
G Byron Bell
G Justin McCray**
DE Muhammad Wilkerson
LB Clay Matthews
LB Jake Ryan
CB Bashaud Breeland
CB Davon House
S Kentrell Brice*
Houston Texans
QB Brandon Weeden
RB Alfred Blue
T Kendall Lamm
DE Christian Covington
DT Brandon Dunn
LB Jadeveon Clowney
CB Kareem Jackson
CB Kayvon Webster
CB Shareece Wright
S Tyrann Mathieu
K Ka'imi Fairbairn*
Indianapolis Colts
WR Ryan Grant
WR Dontrelle Inman
WR Chester Rogers*
T J'Marcus Webb
G Matt Slauson
G Evan Boehm
DE Margus Hunt
DT Al Woods
LB Najee Goode
CB Pierre Desir
S Matthias Farley*
S Clayton Geathers
S Mike Mitchell
S Corey Moore*
Jacksonville Jaguars
RB T.J. Yeldon
WR Donte Moncrief
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
T Ereck Flowers
G Patrick Omameh
G A.J. Cann
CB Tyler Patmon
LS Matt Overton
Kansas City Chiefs
RB Spencer Ware
RB Charcandrick West
FB Anthony Sherman
WR Kelvin Benjamin
WR Chris Conley
WR De'Anthony Thomas
TE Demetrius Harris
C Mitch Morse
T Jeff Allen
DE Allen Bailey
LB Dee Ford
CB Steven Nelson
CB Orlando Scandrick
Los Angeles Chargers
QB Geno Smith
WR Tyrell Williams
TE Antonio Gates
DE Isaac Rochell**
DT Brandon Mebane
DT Darius Philon
LB Kyle Emanuel
LB Denzel Perryman
LB Hayes Pullard
CB Jason Verrett
CB Trevor Williams*
S Adrian Phillips
S Jaylen Watkins
P Donnie Jones
Los Angeles Rams
QB Sean Mannion
RB C.J. Anderson
RB Malcolm Brown*
G Rodger Saffold
DT Ndamukong Suh
LB Dominique Easley
LB Dante Fowler Jr.
LB Cory Littleton*
CB Troy Hill*
CB Sam Shields
S Lamarcus Joyner
Miami Dolphins
QB Brock Osweiler
RB Brandon Bolden
RB Frank Gore
T Ja'Wuan James
T Sam Young
G Jesse Davis**
C Travis Swanson
DE William Hayes
DE Cameron Wake
LB Stephone Anthony
DT Ziggy Hood
DT Sylvester Williams
LS John Denney
Minnesota Vikings
QB Trevor Siemian
RB Ameer Abdullah
RB Latavius Murray
WR Aldrick Robinson
T Rashod Hill*
G Tom Compton
C Nick Easton
C Brett Jones
DT Tom Johnson
DT Sheldon Richardson
LB Anthony Barr
CB Marcus Sherels
S Anthony Harris*
S George Iloka
K Dan Bailey
New England Patriots
RB Jeremy Hill
WR Phillip Dorsett
WR Josh Gordon*
WR Chris Hogan
WR Cordarrelle Patterson
T Trent Brown
T LaAdrian Waddle
DE Trey Flowers
DT Malcom Brown
DT Danny Shelton
LB Albert McClellan
CB Jason McCourty
CB Eric Rowe
K Stephen Gostkowski
P Ryan Allen
New Orleans Saints
QB Teddy Bridgewater
RB Mark Ingram
WR Dez Bryant
WR Tommylee Lewis*
TE Michael Hoomanawanui
G Jermon Bushrod
DE Alex Okafor
DT Tyeler Davison
LB Craig Robertson
LB Manti Te'o
CB Ken Crawley*
CB Josh Robinson
CB P.J. Williams
K Wil Lutz*
New York Giants
RB Jonathan Stewart
WR Corey Coleman*
WR Bennie Fowler
WR Cody Latimer
G John Greco
C Jon Halapio**
C Spencer Pulley*
T Jamon Brown
DE Mario Edwards
LB Connor Barwin
CB B.W. Webb
S Landon Collins
S Curtis Riley
K Aldrick Rosas**
LS Zak DeOssie
New York Jets
QB Josh McCown
QB Davis Webb**
RB Bilal Powell
WR Robby Anderson*
WR Jermaine Kearse
WR Rishard Matthews
WR Andre Roberts
TE Clive Walford*
T Ben Ijalana
G James Carpenter
C Jonotthan Harrison
DT Steve McLendon
LB Brandon Copeland
CB Morris Claiborne
CB Darryl Roberts
CB Buster Skrine
K Jason Myers
Oakland Raiders
RB Marshawn Lynch
RB Doug Martin
RB Jalen Richard*
WR Martavis Bryant
WR Dwayne Harris
WR Brandon LaFell
TE Jared Cook
DE Kony Ealy
DE Frostee Rucker
DT Johnathan Hankins
DT Ahtyba Rubin
CB Bene' Benwikere
CB Leon Hall
CB Daryl Worley*
S Marcus Gilchrist
S Reggie Nelson
K Mike Nugent
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Nick Foles
QB Nate Sudfeld*
RB Jay Ajayi
RB Darren Sproles
WR Jordan Matthews
WR Golden Tate
WR Mike Wallace
TE Richard Rodgers
G Chance Warmack
DE Brandon Graham
DT Haloti Ngata
LB D.J. Alexander
LB Jordan Hicks
LB Paul Worrilow
CB Ronald Darby
S Corey Graham
K Jake Elliott**
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Le'Veon Bell
RB Stevan Ridley
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey
WR Justin Hunter
WR Eli Rogers
TE Jesse James
G Ramon Foster
G Matt Feiler**
DE Tyson Alualu
LB Anthony Chickillo
LB Ryan Shazier
CB Coty Sensabaugh
San Francisco 49ers
RB Alfred Morris
RB Raheem Mostert*
G Mike Person
LB Elijah Lee**
LB Mark Nzeocha
CB Jimmie Ward
S Antone Exum
K Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks
QB Brett Hundley
RB Mike Davis
WR J.D. McKissic**
WR David Moore**
T George Fant*
G D.J. Fluker
G J.R. Sweezy
DE Frank Clark
DE Quinton Jefferson*
DE Dion Jordan
DT Shamar Stephen
LB Mychal Kendricks
LB K.J. Wright
S T.J. Green**
S Earl Thomas
K Sebastian Janikowski
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
RB Peyton Barber*
RB Jacquizz Rodgers
WR Adam Humphries
T Donovan Smith
LB Kwon Alexander
LB Kevin Minter
LB Adarius Taylor
CB Brent Grimes
S Chris Conte
K Cairo Santos
Tennessee Titans
G Quinton Spain
T Kevin Pamphile
DT Bennie Logan
LB Derrick Morgan
LB Will Compton
S Kendrick Lewis
S Kenny Vaccaro
Washington Redskins
QB Mark Sanchez
QB Josh Johnson
RB Adrian Peterson
RB Robert Kelley*
WR Jamison Crowder
WR Michael Floyd
G Shawn Lauvao
G Tony Bergstrom
G Jonathan Cooper
G Arie Kouandjio
T Austin Howard
LB Preston Smith
LB Pernell McPhee
S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix