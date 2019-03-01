Cowboys DL David Irving suspended indefinitely

Another day, another indefinite suspension for a Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman.

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was suspended indefinitely for violating the league's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the NFL announced Friday.

The indefinite ban comes just two days after the league suspended Irving's Cowboys linemate, Randy Gregory, indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Unlike Gregory, who had a year left on his deal with the Cowboys, Irving was an impending free agent. The Cowboys did not intend to re-sign him.

This is Irving's third suspension of his short career. The 25-year-old was banned for the first four games of the both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Irving joined the Cowboys in 2015. Over his four seasons in Dallas, Irving played in 37 games, starting 10, and recorded 12.5 sacks. The defensive tackle earned a $2.9 million contract last offseason after racking up seven sacks in 2017. Irving played just two games in 2018 after sitting out with his second suspension and ankle issues.