Jeremiah mock draft 1.0: Browns, Jets, Fins, Redskins take QB

We finally have a full view of the entire 2018 NFL Draft class now that the league has released the list of underclassmen that have been granted early entry. Of course, this means Mock Draft Season is upon us. With 97 days until the real draft, here's the first iteration of how I could see the first round unfolding.
NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first. Also, the order for pick Nos. 29-32 has yet to be determined, as they're dependent on how the rest of the postseason plays out. For the purposes of this exercise, we have placed teams according to regular-season record, with strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
The Browns finally land their franchise signal-caller.
I could easily see the Giants addressing the quarterback spot here, but instead they opt for the best player in the draft.
The Colts have several needs to address, but a premier pass rusher is at the top of the list.
The Browns need more dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball and Fitzpatrick is the best option available.
I think the Broncos will address their quarterback need in free agency, which would free them up to take the best available player in this spot. Nelson is the best interior O-line prospect to enter the draft in a long time.
Rosen is ready to start right now and he would give the Jets a key building block on the offensive side of the ball.
Davenport reminds me of Ziggy Ansah coming out of BYU, and the Bucs need to add some life to their pass rush.
The Bears need some offensive firepower, but they can accomplish that in free agency and the middle portion of the draft. Ward lacks ideal size, but he's a dynamic playmaker with the tools to play inside or outside.
Edmunds is one of my favorite players in the draft. He has a rare blend of size, speed and athleticism. He would be a perfect complement to Reuben Foster at the second level of the 49ers' defense.
Smith is a bit undersized, but he makes plays sideline to sideline and provides a physical presence in the middle of the field.
This would be a bit of a surprise, but the Dolphins can't continue to rely on Ryan Tannehill.
Williams saw his stock drop a little bit this fall, but I still believe he's the best offensive tackle in the draft class.
The Redskins have a big decision to make with Kirk Cousins. If they decided to move on from him, Mayfield would be a perfect fit in this system.
Hughes has outstanding fluidity and ball skills. His upside is very enticing.
This isn't a pressing need for the Cardinals, but in this scenario, Vea is just too good to pass up.
The Ravens need to address the wide receiver position, but they have a good track record of filling that void with veteran players in free agency. Brown would immediately start at right tackle for Baltimore, just like his father did a little more than a decade ago.
James was made to play in Gus Bradley's defenses. He's a more explosive version of Kam Chancellor.
Oliver has excellent size and speed. He can locate and play the ball down the field. The Seahawks are likely headed toward a rebuild in the secondary.
Hurst has an explosive first step and he'd excel playing the 3-technique for Rod Marinelli.
Price can play any of the three interior positions and his nasty demeanor fits with what GM Bob Quinn is building in Detroit.
The Bills traded away Marcell Dareus in the fall and they need to add another difference-maker to their defensive front.
There is some concern about Jackson's deep speed, but he has the best ball skills in the entire draft class.
Wynn was an undersized offensive tackle at Georgia, but I believe he has Pro Bowl potential as an interior offensive lineman.
The Panthers continue their recent trend and add another explosive weapon for Cam Newton.
Daniels is the best center prospect in the draft and I believe he could play guard if needed. I think you will see his stock soar over the next few months.
Phillips has outstanding power and I believe he's an underrated athlete. He dominates against the run.
I'd love to see Kirk line up and play in this offense with Drew Brees. He's the most polished wideout in the draft.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Steelers took a running back like Derrius Guice or Ronald Jones here, but I have them landing a very talented cornerback instead. Jackson has inside/outside flexibility and he might be the fastest player in the entire draft.
The Jaguars need to add another tight end and I love both Hurst and South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert. Either option would be a nice fit.
The Eagles love explosive defenders who play with an edge. Evans fits that profile.
The Patriots could lose Nate Solder in free agency. McGlinchey could step right in and take his place.
Key could drop because of some off-field issues as well as an inconsistent fall. However, his upside is outrageous and Mike Zimmer would be the right coach to help him reach that level.
