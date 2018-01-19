Jeremiah mock draft 1.0: Browns, Jets, Fins, Redskins take QB

We finally have a full view of the entire 2018 NFL Draft class now that the league has released the list of underclassmen that have been granted early entry. Of course, this means Mock Draft Season is upon us. With 97 days until the real draft, here's the first iteration of how I could see the first round unfolding.

NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first. Also, the order for pick Nos. 29-32 has yet to be determined, as they're dependent on how the rest of the postseason plays out. For the purposes of this exercise, we have placed teams according to regular-season record, with strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.

PICK 1 Sam Darnold - QB, USC The Browns finally land their franchise signal-caller.

PICK 2 Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State I could easily see the Giants addressing the quarterback spot here, but instead they opt for the best player in the draft.

PICK 3 Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State The Colts have several needs to address, but a premier pass rusher is at the top of the list.

PICK 4 Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama The Browns need more dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball and Fitzpatrick is the best option available.

PICK 5 Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame I think the Broncos will address their quarterback need in free agency, which would free them up to take the best available player in this spot. Nelson is the best interior O-line prospect to enter the draft in a long time.

PICK 6 Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA Rosen is ready to start right now and he would give the Jets a key building block on the offensive side of the ball.

PICK 7 Marcus Davenport - DE, UTSA Davenport reminds me of Ziggy Ansah coming out of BYU, and the Bucs need to add some life to their pass rush.

PICK 8 Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State The Bears need some offensive firepower, but they can accomplish that in free agency and the middle portion of the draft. Ward lacks ideal size, but he's a dynamic playmaker with the tools to play inside or outside.

PICK 9 Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech Edmunds is one of my favorite players in the draft. He has a rare blend of size, speed and athleticism. He would be a perfect complement to Reuben Foster at the second level of the 49ers' defense.

PICK 9 Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia Smith is a bit undersized, but he makes plays sideline to sideline and provides a physical presence in the middle of the field.

PICK 11 Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming This would be a bit of a surprise, but the Dolphins can't continue to rely on Ryan Tannehill.

PICK 12 Connor Williams - OT, Texas Williams saw his stock drop a little bit this fall, but I still believe he's the best offensive tackle in the draft class.

PICK 13 Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma The Redskins have a big decision to make with Kirk Cousins. If they decided to move on from him, Mayfield would be a perfect fit in this system.

PICK 14 Mike Hughes - CB, UCF Hughes has outstanding fluidity and ball skills. His upside is very enticing.

PICK 15 Vita Vea - DT, Washington This isn't a pressing need for the Cardinals, but in this scenario, Vea is just too good to pass up.

PICK 16 Orlando Brown - OT, Oklahoma The Ravens need to address the wide receiver position, but they have a good track record of filling that void with veteran players in free agency. Brown would immediately start at right tackle for Baltimore, just like his father did a little more than a decade ago.

PICK 17 Derwin James - S, Florida State James was made to play in Gus Bradley's defenses. He's a more explosive version of Kam Chancellor.

PICK 18 Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado Oliver has excellent size and speed. He can locate and play the ball down the field. The Seahawks are likely headed toward a rebuild in the secondary.

PICK 19 Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan Hurst has an explosive first step and he'd excel playing the 3-technique for Rod Marinelli.

PICK 20 Billy Price - C/OG, Ohio State Price can play any of the three interior positions and his nasty demeanor fits with what GM Bob Quinn is building in Detroit.

PICK 21 Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama The Bills traded away Marcell Dareus in the fall and they need to add another difference-maker to their defensive front.

PICK 22 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa There is some concern about Jackson's deep speed, but he has the best ball skills in the entire draft class.

PICK 23 Isaiah Wynn - OG, Georgia Wynn was an undersized offensive tackle at Georgia, but I believe he has Pro Bowl potential as an interior offensive lineman.

PICK 24 Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama The Panthers continue their recent trend and add another explosive weapon for Cam Newton.

PICK 25 James Daniels - C/OG, Iowa Daniels is the best center prospect in the draft and I believe he could play guard if needed. I think you will see his stock soar over the next few months.

PICK 26 Harrison Phillips - DT, Stanford Phillips has outstanding power and I believe he's an underrated athlete. He dominates against the run.

PICK 27 Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M I'd love to see Kirk line up and play in this offense with Drew Brees. He's the most polished wideout in the draft.

PICK 28 Donte Jackson - CB, LSU I wouldn't be shocked if the Steelers took a running back like Derrius Guice or Ronald Jones here, but I have them landing a very talented cornerback instead. Jackson has inside/outside flexibility and he might be the fastest player in the entire draft.

PICK 29 Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina The Jaguars need to add another tight end and I love both Hurst and South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert. Either option would be a nice fit.

PICK 30 Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama The Eagles love explosive defenders who play with an edge. Evans fits that profile.

PICK 31 Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame The Patriots could lose Nate Solder in free agency. McGlinchey could step right in and take his place.

PICK 32 Arden Key - DE, LSU Key could drop because of some off-field issues as well as an inconsistent fall. However, his upside is outrageous and Mike Zimmer would be the right coach to help him reach that level.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.