List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2018 NFL Draft

The National Football League announced Friday the names of the players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft and the players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the 2018 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 26-28.

There were a record 106 players granted special early eligibility in 2018. The previous record for early entrants was 98 in the 2014 draft.

Each of the players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and each has submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 16.

The players granted special eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft:

» Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

» Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, DE, Toledo

» Jaire Alexander, DB, Louisville

» Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

» Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas

» Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

» Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

» Jessie Bates, DB, Wake Forest

» Orlando Brown, T, Oklahoma

» Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

» Deontay Burnett, WR, USC

» Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

» Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

» Geron Christian, T, Louisville

» Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana

» Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech

» Vosean Crumbie, DB, Nevada

» J.J. Dallas, DB, Louisiana-Monroe

» James Daniels, C, Iowa

» Sam Darnold, QB, USC

» Carlton Davis, DB, Auburn

» Michael Dickson, P, Texas

» Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

» DeShon Elliott, DB, Texas

» Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

» Matt Fleming, WR, Benedictine

» Nick Gates, T, Nebraska

» Rashaan Gaulden, DB, Tennessee

» Frank Ginda, LB, San Jose State

» Rasheem Green, DT, USC

» Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

» Ronnie Harrison, DB, Alabama

» Quadree Henderson, WR, Pittsburgh

» Holton Hill, DB, Texas

» Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State

» Jeff Holland, LB, Auburn

» Mike Hughes, DB UCF

» Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

» Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky

» Ryan Izzo, TE, FSU

» Donte Jackson, DB, LSU

» J.C. Jackson, DB, Maryland

» Josh Jackson, DB, Iowa

» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

» Derwin James, DB, FSU

» Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee

» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

» Courtel Jenkins, DT, Miami

» Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

» Ronald Jones, RB, USC

» John Kelly, RB, Tennessee

» Arden Key, LB, LSU

» Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

» Du'Vonta Lampkin, DT, Oklahoma

» Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA

» Chase Litton, QB, Marshall

» Tavares Martin, WR, Washington State

» Hercules Mata'afa, DE, Washington State

» Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Clemson

» Tarvarus McFadden, DB, Florida State

» R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami

» Reginald McKenzie, DT, Tennessee

» Quenton Meeks, DB, Stanford

» Kolton Miller, T, UCLA

» D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

» Ryan Nall, RB, Oregon State

» Nick Nelson, DB, Wisconsin

» Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami

» Isaiah Oliver, DB, Colorado

» Dwayne Orso-Bacchus, T, Oklahoma

» Da'Ron Payne, NT, Alabama

» Kamryn Pettway, RB, Auburn

» Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida

» Trey Quinn, WR, SMU

» D.J. Reed, DB, Kansas State

» Justin Reid, DB, Stanford

» Will Richardson, T, NC State

» Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

» Austin Roberts, TE, UCLA

» Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss

» Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

» Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

» Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford

» Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

» Andre Smith, LB, UNC

» Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

» Van Smith, DB, Clemson

» Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss

» Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

» Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

» Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

» Maea Teuhema, T, Southeastern Louisiana

» Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

» Kevin Toliver, DB, LSU

» Travonte Valentine, NT, LSU

» Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

» Vita Vea, NT, Washington

» Mark Walton, RB, Miami

» Denzel Ward, DB, Ohio State

» Chris Warren, RB, Texas

» Toby Weathersby, T, LSU

» Jordan Whitehead, DB, Pittsburgh

» JoJo Wicker, DT, Arizona State

» Jalen Wilkerson, DE, Florida State

» Connor Williams, T, Texas

» Eddy Wilson, DT, Purdue



The following 13 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

» Jordan Akins, TE, UCF

» Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

» Kyle Allen, QB, Houston

» Will Clapp, C, LSU

» Terrell Edmunds, DB, Virginia Tech

» Taylor Hearn, G, Clemson

» Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

» Sam Jones, G, Arizona State

» Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

» Brian O'Neill, T, Pittsburgh

» Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State

» Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

» Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU



The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

» Juante Baldwin, DB, Pittsburg State

» Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska

» Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

» Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State