NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Philadelphia Eagles hit No. 1 spot

What a weekend of football, bookended by Thursday night madness and a solid Monday nighter, with many notable happenings in between. A few big items:

-- The Fog Bowl, Part II.

-- Honoring "The Catch" -- and the man who authored it.

-- An incredible -- and underrated -- NFL streak is over.

You can read about the last two in the 49ers and Browns blurbs, respectively. Of course, the way those two teams' seasons are going, you'll need to do some serious downward scrolling.

Those weren't the only intriguing happenings in Week 7. The Dolphins mounted an improbable comeback with their backup quarterback. Drew Brees and Philip Rivers, forever linked as former teammates, keep winning. Le'Veon Bell got the football 38 more times on another huge day for the league's bell cow. Dez Bryant tied an old Cowboys record. And Mitch Trubisky won a game throwing seven passes.

Y'all had some thoughts about this ranking exercise ...

Eagles are the best team in Football right now @HarrisonNFL and Iâm a Chiefs fan #NFLPowerRankings â Phoenix Harrison (@ThaOnlyPhoenix) October 24, 2017

That's a whole lotta respect for the Eagles coming from Chiefs Kingdom. Must be a Kevin Curtis fan. (Best wide receiver mustache of the 2000s.)

@HarrisonNFL Probably a lot more work, but it's gotta be more fun doing the #PowerRankings this year, eh? Interesting moves every week! â Scott Moore (@jackmojo) October 23, 2017

Yep, fun blowing up my rankings -- and seeing my word count mushroom -- every week.

On that note, much movement in the top 10. Every spot sports a new team. Which sums up the state of NFL parity these days. Trying to make sense of what we've seen thus far, though your take is welcome: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

RANK 2 5-2 RAMS 1 Impressive showing from the Rams overseas, fueled by a calm Jared Goff, consistent performance from the biggest star on offense (Todd Gurley) and more improvement from Wade Phillips' defense. The latter shut down the Cardinals, even when Goff's biggest mistake provided Arizona with excellent field position late in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Gurley continues to churn out yards and touchdowns -- 920 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in seven games this season. Not bad.

RANK 3 5-2 STEELERS 1 Much is made about how much of the Steelers offense Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown account for, but Sunday's win was mostly about defense. It helps when Bell carries the football 35 times, ensuring his defensive teammates can grab a little air. That said, defensive coordinator Keith Butler deserves much credit. After allowing 14 points in the first half, Pittsburgh's defense caged the Bengals' offense in the second half. That speaks to adjustments made. Two tipped interceptions didn't hurt. Nor did Bud Dupree sprinting toward Cincinnati QB Andy Dalton with reckless abandon a few times.

RANK 5 5-2 PATRIOTS 1 The Patriots' leading man for the last couple of weeks has been the guy with the backwards baseball hat, Michael McDonald beard and laminated playsheet. Coordinator Matt Patricia has spearheaded a New England defensive renaissance. The Pats gave up 128 points in their first four games of 2017, a staggering clip of 32 per contest. Patricia drowned out all the criticism and made the necessary tweaks for his unit to allow 14, 17 and seven points in New England's last three games. In fairness, the Bucs' allergic reaction to field goals and a curious call on Austin Seferian-Jenkins slightly helped those totals, but no one was backing up Patricia when the breaks weren't going his team's way.

RANK 7 5-2 VIKINGS 2 No defense is playing hotter than the Vikings' right now. Minnesota is allowing 17 points per game. Only the Bucs have scored more than 20 points against Mike Zimmer's better side of the ball this season, and that was with the benefit of garbage-time production. No opponent has even hit the 350-yard barrier against these guys. Minnesota dominated Baltimore so badly on Sunday that they made the Ravens' offense look like ... look like ... the Ravens' offense. Baltimore's total yardage: 208. Wow.

RANK 8 4-2 SAINTS 2 The Saints keep on winning. Sunday's triumph in Green Bay didn't go off without a hitch, though, as Drew Brees threw two bad balls to ensure the Packers would stay in the game. While some folks might point to the opponent -- Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley, who was making his first career start in place of Aaron Rodgers -- to temper enthusiasm for this New Orleans group, keep in mind how well coordinator Dennis Allen's defense has been playing for weeks now. The Lions did manage to score a flurry of points in catchup mode against them in Week 6. But New Orleans' four-game win streak has been fueled by defensive play, not necessarily Brees airing it out (although he's had a fine campaign).



In case you were wondering, the Saints have only beaten the Packers in Wisconsin two other times -- and only once at Lambeau, in 2006, when Brees, in his first year under center for New Orleans, bested Brett Favre. The other road win? It came back in 1971, at Milwaukee County Stadium. A rookie named Archie Manning and Bart Starr played in that sucker. That was Starr's last year.

RANK 13 3-3 TEXANS 1 The Texans were off this week, unfortunately. Who doesn't want to watch Deshaun Watson play right now? The dude is on an Aaron Judge-esque rampage through the NFL. Sure, Houston's roster might have gotten healthier with the bye week. Unfortunately, the big injuries on this team are of the IR variety. All of which is to say that bye weeks kind of suck sometimes, at least for a streaking offense like this group. Looking ahead: A major NFC West run is on the horizon, as the Texans go to Seattle, face the Colts at home, head out to the Coliseum to face the Rams, then return home again for the Cardinals.

RANK 14 3-4 CHARGERS 6 Healthy move up for the Chargers, who looked dominant on defense Sunday. Add a pinch of special teams and a tablespoon of offense, and all of a sudden, the Chargers have won three in a row while evening their divisional record. At 3-4 (and 2-2 in the division), Anthony Lynn's outfit is right back in the AFC West race, especially with the Chiefs losing in Oakland. If the defense plays like it did versus the Broncos -- 252 yards allowed, 18.8 percent conversion rate on third and fourth downs (3 of 16), five sacks -- then who knows? Next up: at Patriots. Juicy. Not the sweat pants, the matchup.

RANK 15 3-4 BEARS 6 Score two tugs on defense, and you lessen the burden on your rookie quarterback. One week after only throwing the football 16 times, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains didn't let Mitchell Trubisky stretch his sea legs, er, Lake Michigan legs against the Panthers. Trubisky attempted seven passes. The last Bears quarterback to attempt seven passes in a start? Jim McMahon -- in 1984. Sid Luckman threw more than that. Trubisky was the beneficiary of the same brand of defense both McMahon and Luckman enjoyed, however, as Chicago made Carolina look inept on offense all day. Vic Fangio's unit didn't merely score, his guys got to Cam Newton five times and held Carolina to 293 total yards.

RANK 17 3-3 LIONS 1 The season is going to start slipping away fast if the Lions don't make a few adjustments in their bye week. The offense can't sleepwalk through the first half of games anymore, or wait until they're down, like, 38-zip to wake the #%$^ up. Much of the problem is the offensive line, which let Matthew Stafford get certifiably pounded (five sacks against the Saints) in Week 6. Left tackle Taylor Decker -- who has been out all season with a torn labrum -- is now eligible to come off the PUP list. When Decker returns, Ameer Abdullah will be eligible to have a great game whenever he's ready. Like, seriously, it's OK; he can start putting up 100-yard games. Anytime. Anytime he's ready. Like. OK. The season has started already. It's not preseason anymore. Go, go, go.

RANK 19 3-3 FALCONS 7 The offense will be fine. That's what we heard about the Falcons all offseason. With Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman and Julio Jones in place, what difference would it make to go from Kyle Shanahan to Steve Sarkisian in the offensive coordinator role? Not much. Who needs 12.4 points per game, anyway? That's how many fewer points per game these Falcons are scoring under Sarkisian this year. The entire stable of skill players were nonfactors against the Patriots, lost in the fog of making up for 28-3. Or they were just lost in a fog. With two other teams in the NFC South falling this past weekend, it's not panic time.

RANK 20 4-3 TITANS 1 If winning in the NFL is about surviving from week to week, the Titans certainly qualify as winners. One week after Marcus Mariota couldn't move in a hard-fought victory over the Colts, the offense couldn't advance a lick against the Browns -- the Browns. Tennessee produced a grand total of 269 yards and 12 points in five quarters of football, with 13 carries for 13 yards by Derrick Henry and zero catches by Eric Decker. Oof. The Titans' defense deserves credit, however, for shutting the door on Cleveland's offense twice in overtime.

RANK 21 3-3 BRONCOS 8 Not much to glean from Sunday's game against the Chargers. Well, other than the fact that the Broncos actually managed to do worse than they did in their 20-3 debacle versus the Giants in Week 6. How about getting blanked 21-zip by the Bolts? Shocking. The theory was that Denver overlooked New York. The Broncos must have not even heard of the Chargers. (That's OK; half of L.A. hasn't, either.) The last time Denver got shut out was way back in 1992. That game was also in L.A. Rookie Tommy Maddox started in place of John Elway. Wonder what the former QB thinks of his current offense from the G.M.'s seat.

RANK 22 3-4 RAIDERS 3 The Raiders are on the (slow) move upward. The only thing that could've made Thursday night's thriller any better is if Oakland had needed another down to score again. I was almost rooting for the Michael Crabtree touchdown to get called back. That was one of those raved-about games actually worth all the raving. Loved the uni matchup, too. (Although all Raiders- Chiefs uni matchups are sweet.) While I might be in the minority here, I feel the light-gray-numbers-on-the-white-jersey are the sweetest Oakland unis ever. I was just watching footage of the 1970 AFC Championship Game for a #TBT piece I'm working on, and I couldn't get over how incredible those Raiders jerseys looked.

RANK 24 2-4 BENGALS 2 Andy Dalton was jussst off on a couple of throws in the second half against Pittsburgh, but they were enough to thwart the Bengals. A slant to A.J. Green in the third quarter was a hair out in front of the star receiver, and the ensuing Joe Haden pick led to the Steelers padding their lead with a field goal. Then Dalton was slightly off the mark again, on a play that resulted in a deflection-turned-interception. Cincy stayed with Pittsburgh throughout the first half, yet couldn't get out from under Chris Boswell's leg in the second. That's 11 Boswell field goals in these two teams' last two meetings, enough to make Cincy fans kick themselves in the head.

RANK 27 2-4 BUCCANEERS Tampa made it interesting on Sunday in Buffalo. Once again, the defense left much to be desired, specifically with regard to stopping the run ... or, at least, trying to stop the run. One week after a 50-year-old Adrian Peterson ran through the Bucs, the Bills plowed for 173 yards and 5.2 yards per carry. Buffalo seemingly tried to do everything it could to give this game away, and almost did after LeSean McCoy's fumble in the fourth quarter. Yet, Tampa still couldn't make ends meet, allowing Buffalo to go on two late drives to tie and then win the game. The first march took all of 46 seconds. This is the Tyrod Taylor-led Buffalo attack we're talking about, here. Not Jim Kelly. Bright spot: O.J. Howard's performance (six catches, 98 yards, two scores) reflected his draft stock -- even on his own fumble, when the 19th overall pick showed the presence of mind to beat out three Bills for the ball.

RANK 28 3-4 RAVENS Another game, another truly offensive showing by the offense. The Ravens are stuck in neutral, at best, and were left without their turbo when Mike Wallace exited with a concussion. When the defense tightens down on the Baltimore offense, Joe Flacco simply hasn't been able to loosen things up as he has in years past, when the likes of Torrey Smith or even Steve Smith Sr. were catching the football in purple. In 44 dropbacks against the Vikings on Sunday, Flacco and the Ravens' air "attack" generated 144 net passing yards. That's awful. In case you were wondering, the ground game slugged its way to 64 yards on 20 carries. Slugged as in, worms moving around and stuff.

RANK 29 1-6 GIANTS So much for the Giants going on a run after upsetting Denver in Week 6. Big Blue was the lesser of the teams clad in that hue at the Big Snoopy on Sunday, as the offense could only muster 177 yards against Seattle. Eli Manning couldn't do much with the cadre of backup wideouts at his disposal, but at least the runners made up for it with 46 rushing yards -- total. The sad part was that Steve Spagnuolo's defense played well for much of the game, stamping out a "Lord of the Rings"-length goal-to-go possession that was resuscitated multiple times via penalties. By the second half, though, the unit was simply gassed. The Seahawks had the football for over 35-plus minutes.

