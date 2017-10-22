Browns bench DeShone Kizer for Cody Kessler in loss

DeShone Kizer's one week learning period did not take.

The Browns benched Kizer for the second time in three weeks Sunday, giving Cody Kessler the nod with roughly nine minutes to play in the third quarter of their 12-9 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans in overtime. Kizer threw his second interception of the afternoon to start the second half.

After the game, Browns coach Hue Jackson said he'd have to watch game film before making a decision on who to start next week against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

The move underscores the uncomfortable, desperate times Jackson finds himself in. Kizer was benched two weeks ago in the middle of a loss to the New York Jets and did not start against fellow rookie Deshaun Watson last week when Cleveland lost to the Houston Texans. Now Kessler, the team's third starting quarterback of the season, enters the fold.

If nothing else, Jackson's impatience shows just how badly he wants to snap the team's winless streak. The Browns (0-6) are heading down the same, directionless path they were a year ago, cycling from one quarterback to another.

Kizer's rapid progress this preseason, which allowed him to beat out veteran Brock Osweiler for the job seems like a distant memory now.