Joe Thomas (triceps) expected to miss rest of season

The bad news for Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas has been confirmed.

The team announced on Monday that an MRI showed Thomas suffered a torn triceps. Thomas is expected to miss the rest of the 2017 season.

Thomas exited Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans after suffering the injury in the third quarter.

The injury ended the iron-man's streak of 10,363 consecutive plays for his career.

It's brutal news for Thomas and the Browns. The future Hall of Fame blind-side blocker has spent the past 11 seasons protecting a cavalcade of faulty quarterbacks in Cleveland. With the revolving door continuing under center this season, the outlook just got even worse for the 0-7 Browns.