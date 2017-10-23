Flacco on Ravens' limited offense: 'It just is what it is'

Not a pretty sight.

How else to describe the handiwork of Baltimore's offense in a decisive 24-16 loss to the Vikings that didn't look as close as the score?

Once again, quarterback Joe Flacco found himself short-handed and running for his life, left with just Michael Campanaro and a back-from-the-wilderness Griff Whalen at receiver after Mike Wallace left with concussion concerns.

It showed, as Flacco threw for just 51 yards in the first half and 186 on the day for a Ravens attack that generated a ridiculous 3.3 yards per play.

"It just is what it is," Flacco said after the game, per the team's official website. "It obviously isn't the best situation, but we have to make it work."

Yes, this Vikings defense looks like a Super Bowl-level collection of players, but the Ravens couldn't put up a fight with wideouts Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman and Chris Matthews all nursing injuries.

With equal problems up front, Flacco was left bouncing around a collapsing pocket, taking five sacks on the day and getting no help from the ground game.

"We weren't able to really take any deep shots over top of them for whatever reason -- whether it was personnel, or what they were giving us," Flacco said. "Obviously, down the stretch, we tried to throw the ball deep there a couple of times, but there just wasn't much happening on that end of it."

The Ravens have long fit the mold of a defensive-minded club that got just enough from the offense to reliably churn out playoff campaigns. This year's attack, though, looms as one of the worst league-wide.

Set the face the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, the opportunity for the Ravens to fix their issues -- and get fully healthy -- won't be given much of a window.

As Flacco said himself, it is what it is.