NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Los Angeles Rams enter top three

New Power Rankings, same top two ...

You probably figured out that the Chiefs would stay parked in the top spot -- even after a close loss -- with the consistency they've shown this season. The Eagles? More people should take notice.

Analysts and fans alike should take a deep dive into Carson Wentz's budding career. While he's been mentioned as a rising star, Wentz fell behind Jared Goff in the 2016 NFL Draft and behind Dak Prescott in the full-throttle evaluation analysts give these guys right off the bat. Yet, for all the fine statistical analysis, Wentz didn't enjoy the benefits of the league's leading rusher in 2016 or the top offensive line in football. Nor could he boast a true WR1 to go to in the clutch. Now, with an improved supporting cast around Wentz, we're seeing who the best quarterback from last year's draft really is. He's more accurate and uses his legs more effectively ... yes, even better than Prescott. Through five games, Wentz is the eighth-rated passer in the NFL, but at the top on pro football's biggest down (130.5 passer rating on third downs). And he's a huge reason Philly is 5-1.

On to a tweet that aged well ...

Odd that people think the Eagles are overrated. They're 4-1, with the only loss to the top team in the league. â Elliot Harrison (@HarrisonNFL) October 12, 2017

And how about a tweet that's, well, ageless?

Love this. That's a young man paying respect to the past. And let's be real: The Oilers' unis were the sweetest in sports.

While the top two teams are staying put, you'll see plenty of shakeup below. Please note that the further we go into the season, the less head-to-head matchups matter. Some of the best squads are sitting at 3-2. Your take is always welcome ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

RANK 2 5-1 EAGLES As I wrote in the intro, this team is not moving. (And if you are one of those who skipped the intro to go straight to the Eagles blurb ... quit skipping the intro. P.S.: I love you.) Admittedly, I was not able to watch as much of Philly's Thursday night win over Carolina as I would've liked. I got locked out of my house and had to drive over to my ex-girlfriend's place to get my spare key. So I listened to much of the second half on the radio. The broadcast focused on Philly's big plays, particularly the six-play, 75-yard drive that bridged the late-third and early-fourth quarter and really decided the game, 14 game minutes before this deal officially ended. Two things I like: Leggie Blount getting 14 carries. Keep working him. Also, Nelson Agholor contributing big plays, including the touchdown reception to cap that second-half drive. There's another story in there somewhere.

RANK 3 4-2 RAMS 8 The Rams won a game that, while it might have flown under the radar over the weekend, was one of the more interesting matchups of Week 6. The defenses were in control for much of the day, but Los Angeles received a big boost from its special teams -- especially Pharoh Cooper's brilliant return on the game's opening kickoff. Also noticeable is the strong season Todd Gurley's putting together: 116 more rushing yards on Sunday, everybody.

RANK 4 4-2 STEELERS 10 The Steelers' M.O. is to beat the premier teams in the business, then falter against the crappy ones. Man oh man, is this team herky-jerky. Yet, given the topsy-turvy NFL, where the majority of the underdogs prevailed over the weekend, Pittsburgh is both consistently inconsistent and emblematic of the league. Central to the prime effort given in Arrowhead was the game being taken off the shoulders of Ben Roethlisberger and placed firmly in the belly of Le'Veon Bell, who put up 191 yards on 35 touches.

RANK 5 4-2 PANTHERS Tough blurb to write here. Immediate reax: The Panthers couldn't mount a final drive to take a big game at home, right when you thought the team, or quarterback, had turned some imaginary corner. On the other hand, all I could really dwell on while writing this was Luke Kuechly's health. That guy is a superstar. Head injuries are a scary issue. No one wants to see an impact player, who by all accounts is a fantastic dude, miss time or have his career threatened. Hopefully, the symptoms that landed him in the concussion protocol Thursday night were relatively mild, and this is not major. Not overstating anything here, though, because player health is always a concern (I don't criticize player-safety rules), and, in my book, Kuechly is a Hall of Fame-level player with only the longevity component missing.

RANK 6 4-2 PATRIOTS 2 For weeks, people have been pooh-poohing the Patriots, telling me I should've had them at, like, 20. The only dissenting voice was Heath Evans on the "NFL Power Rankings" show. Of course, Heath played fullback for Bill Belichick, so there's that. (Shameless plug: Catch "NFL Power Rankings," Tuesdays at 6 p.m. ET on NFL Network.) While the New England defense still elicits, uh, let's say, a lack of confidence, which teams in the NFL are playing well on both sides of the football?



Aside: I loved Rob Gronkowski's ill-fitting taupe blazer with a light blue undershirt. Crockett and Tubbs were waiting for Gronk to finish his postgame news conference in a 1983 Toyota Supra.

RANK 10 3-2 SAINTS 5 New Orleans is the one team in the NFL that literally no one who covers the sport seems to be paying attention to, but the Saints have won three in a row with a defense that at least makes plays now. Sure, the unit allowed 38 points against Detroit on Sunday. It also produced 21. Moreover, the Lions' scoring binge started when they were pushed to a frenetic pace by a massive deficit. (I also wanted to use moreover in a sentence.) The point is, this is not the same group that beat the Giants in that 52-49 track meet two years ago, even if the score seemed similar. Next up: at Green Bay.

RANK 11 3-2 BILLS 1 Members of the #BillsMafia were off this past weekend, given a reprieve from complaining about the offense. Tyrod Taylor is probably the most confusing quarterback this side of Cam Newton. Whereas Newton is an up-and-down player, everyone keeps wondering if Taylor is an undervalued player mired in a bad offense or a quarterback who is merely jussst good enough to get you beat. Not everything can be blamed on supporting cast. Sometimes a passer has to take chances downfield and let the chips fall where they may. Witness Alex Smith this season. Wonder what would've happened if Buffalo had drafted Patrick Mahomes ...

RANK 13 3-2 BRONCOS 6 If ever there was a case of overlooking an opponent, it was the Broncos on Sunday night. Yet, you can't ignore that Vance Joseph's group is 3-2 after playing four of their first five games at home. While no one should overreact to the loss to the Giants, it did reveal a few offensive issues. Trevor Siemian threw for over 300 yards. Which tells you how overrated the 300-yard game is in today's NFL.

RANK 18 2-3 COWBOYS It was an off week for the Cowboys, but apparently no one told the news cycle. The national anthem controversy simply won't go away -- and neither will Ezekiel Elliott's suspension. What's next on the Zeke front? I don't have a law degree. Your guess is as good as mine. If a suspension is in fact inevitable, and considering the Cowboys' subpar 2-3 start to this season, perhaps Dallas would be better off if Elliott were to sit now, as opposed to losing time in 2018? What a wonky season for this organization.

RANK 22 2-3 BENGALS 1 The Bengals were off this past weekend, but the break didn't necessarily come at a good time. While bye weeks are awesome for regenerating roster health, Cincy had been playing solid football for the previous three weeks. A hard-fought OT loss at Lambeau followed by back-to-back wins provided momentum for a team many wrote off at 0-2. And the down time provided some rough news on the health front, as Tyler Eifert was scheduled for season-ending surgery.

RANK 25 2-4 RAIDERS 3 The congregation of Darth Raider fans in Oakland have been treated to a dearth of offense for several weeks now. The Raiders -- led by Derek Carr ... EJ Manuel ... then Derek Carr again -- have manufactured a grand total of 53 points over the last four games (all losses). This isn't a matter of drives stalling, either. Nope, the Raiders are averaging 225.3 yards per game during that time. That's awful. To think: Coming into this season, everyone felt the secondary was the dark side ...

RANK 28 3-3 RAVENS 7 This football team has played poorly, for the most part, over the past four weeks. The one positive blip on the radar was handling the EJ Manuel-led Raiders. Other than that, the Ravens have been b.a.d. In fact, Sunday was awful. The defense faltered against an offense featuring a rookie quarterback with a single start under his belt on a short week. Joe Flacco is enduring his worst season as a pro. How 'bout that 4:8 TD-to-INT ratio? Straight out of the 1935 sports almanac.

RANK 29 1-5 GIANTS 1 Never underestimate athletic pride, man. Was there a more lopsided matchup than the Sunday nighter? The Giants trotted guys out there like Roger Lewis Jr. and Tavarres King against the top-flight secondary in football, a.k.a. "The No Fly Zone." Fine, so Big Blue just simply ran right at that defense with another guy you might not know: Orleans Darkwa, who hammered his way for 117 yards. Darkwa's clock-eating also provided the Giants' defense enough oxygen to nearly shut out Denver. I once met a psychic whose husband was the bass player in Orleans. They sang this tune. You're welcome.

RANK 30 2-4 COLTS 1 Feel like the Colts are better than 30th. But what am I to do when Indy's two wins are against the only teams ranked lower in this league hierarchy? Jacoby Brissett had all the fantasy czars tweeting about his pointage in the first half. Second half: Titans DC Dick LeBeau implemented the proper adjustments and Jack Doyle fought the football.

RANK 32 0-6 BROWNS Really thought that by Week 7, the Browns would be out of the No. 32 spot. Which, in their case, has become a 32-hole. Or, maybe Cleveland has season tickets to being the worst team in the league. It's frustrating for the organization, the fans, as well as those of us who cover the team from afar. Losing in Houston to the Texans -- and the hottest quarterback in the league -- is not the part that is bothersome. Rather, the Browns losing by three scores in a game they were never really in -- that is tiresome. I mean, being down 33-3 midway through the third quarter hints little at analytics and potential, while screaming same ol', same ol'. Ugh.

