Jameis Winston day-to-day with AC joint sprain

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston exited Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with an injury to his throwing shoulder but might be able to play through the issue.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter confirmed that Winston suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder and is day-to-day. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's an injury the QB could play with.

Winston said Sunday he expects to play Week 7 versus the Buffalo Bills.

"I've come out of a game before, but I don't think I've ever missed a game [on any level]. I don't think I'm going to miss a game, either," he said, via ESPN's Jenna Laine.

The Bucs were down 24-0 when Winston exited the game. He was able to throw on the sideline during the game but did not re-enter the contest. Backup Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 290 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as Tampa scrapped to get back into the contest.

Sitting at 2-3 in the bottom of the NFC South, the Bucs will breathe a sigh of relief if their starting quarterback doesn't miss a start due to the shoulder injury.