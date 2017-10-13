Ezekiel Elliott seeking full appeals panel rehearing

Lawyers representing the NFL Players Association and Ezekiel Elliott asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday for an immediate recall of its mandate in the suspension case so they can pursue a full-panel rehearing with the court.

In its petition, the NFLPA asked for the mandate to be lifted in order for the union to request an en banc hearing with the court. The union stated it informed the 5th Circuit on Thursday of its intentions to ask for a full-panel rehearing.

The development comes a day after Elliott's suspension was reinstated following the court's 2-1 ruling in favor of the NFL in its appeal of an NFLPA lawsuit seeking to block the six-game ban.

If the court recalls the mandate and lawyers file for an en banc rehearing, the Dallas Cowboys running back would be allowed to play again while the court determines whether or not to grant the request, according to Gabe Feldman, director of the Tulane Sports Law Program. A majority of the court's active judges would have to agree to rehear the case for it to move forward.

Full-panel rehearings are rare. The 5th Circuit granted six en banc rehearings out of 200 petitions last year, Feldman said. A federal appeals court rejected Tom Brady's en banc request during Deflategate.

Calculated risk by PA. 5th Cir could deny rehearing next week and leave little time to request TRO/PI in NY court. https://t.co/AaO9bY5Kes â Gabe Feldman (@SportsLawGuy) October 13, 2017

There's no definitive timeline for the 5th Circuit to decide on whether or not to rehear the case, but a determination could be made in a matter of days after the filing. That means there's still a chance Elliott could play in the Cowboys' next game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 22.

Elliott's suspension formally restarted Thursday after the 5th Circuit's ruling and is currently set to end on Friday, Nov. 24.

Unless lawyers for Elliott and NFLPA can get the suspension put on hold again, Elliott will miss games against the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers. The next game he'd be eligible to play in would be against the Redskins at home on Nov. 30.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott after a year-long investigation into domestic violence accusations made by his former girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson. The league found he violated the league's conduct policy, which mandates a six-game suspension for first-time domestic violence violations. In a letter sent to Elliott informing him of suspension in August, the NFL stated it believed he used physical force against Thompson three times over a span of five days in July 2016.

Elliott, 22, was never charged and has denied wrongdoing.