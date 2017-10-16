Luck still has 'no timetable,' but hopes to play this year

Andrew Luck won't be on the field Monday night as his Indianapolis Colts play yet another game without their $140 million man, and the quarterback still doesn't foresee himself returning any time soon.

Luck told NFL Network's Alex Flanagan that there remains no timetable for his return to live action, but his goal is to play this season.

This comes two weeks after Luck finally returned to Colts practice, where he has alternated limited practice days with DNPs in return from offseason shoulder surgery.

If this tone from Luck sounds familiar, that's because it is. Luck said the exact same thing on Oct. 4 when he met the media for the first time since his surgery. He told reporters that he "will definitely play this year" and that it would be "unfair" to himself to even consider a timeline for his return.

But that was two weeks ago, and since then, it appears nothing has changed.

At some point, Luck, the coaching staff and everyone involved with his shoulder's recovery must make a decision. The AFC South is very winnable, and a mid- or late-season Luck return could help secure Indy's place in the postseason; no disrespect to Jacoby Brissett, but a healthy Luck remains a top-10 QB talent in a league void of such players. Which makes Luck's and the team's vague avoidance of a timeline, or a public coherent plan, all the more frustrating.

In the meantime, the Colts will roll with Brissett, who has been adequate in relief, on Monday night and for the foreseeable future.