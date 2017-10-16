Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on broken collarbone

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will undergo surgery on the broken collarbone he suffered Sunday in the Packers' loss to the Minnesota Vikings, coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

Rodgers is scheduled to undergo surgery soon, McCarthy said. He is expected to miss significant time and could be out the remainder of the season, McCarthy added.

"Aaron Rodgers suffered a significant injury in the game," McCarthy said. "It will require surgery. He'll be out minimum of a significant amount of time. Potentially, his season can be over. He'll have surgery here in the near future. After we see how that goes, focus on getting better and healthy -- that's all that really matters right now.

"The focus right now is for him to have surgery and from that there will be more information. Our focus is on his health, not really focused on the roster right now."

Around The NFL will have more on Rodgers soon.