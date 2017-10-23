Injuries: Jay Cutler's MRI reveals multiple cracked ribs

Packed into Sunday's 40-10 romp over the San Francisco 49ers: a concerning injury for the Dallas Cowboys.

Ultra-reliable kicker Dan Bailey left the game with a groin injury, leaving the team to turn to Jeff Heath as their kicking specialist. The veteran safety sailed a kickoff into the end zone and also nailed two of three extra points -- but that solution was temporary.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Bailey is expected to miss several weeks with a groin strain on his kicking leg.

Coach Jason Garrett told reporters Monday that Dallas is ready to acquire help as needed. No names were mentioned, but the free-agent market is highlighted by a pair of jettisoned Bucs -- Nick Folk and Roberto Aguayo -- along with ex-Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo and former Bills booter Dan Carpenter.

It's a situation to keep an eye on in Big D.

Here are other injuries we are tracking Monday:

1. Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler suffered multiple cracked ribs during Sunday's win versus the New York Jets, coach Adam Gase confirmed. Cutler is not expected to play this Thursday against the Ravens.

2. MRI results for Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas revealed a tear to his left triceps. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

3. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is scheduled to have surgery this week on his broken left arm. Palmer is expected to miss eight weeks.

4. Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said linebacker Luke Kuechly is expected to see a doctor Monday, this after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears while in the concussion protocol. Rivera did not have any update on offensive linemen Ryan Kalil (neck) and Trai Turner (knee), both of whom exited early in Sunday's game.