Tom Brady, Patriots roll through fog past Falcons

The New England Patriots jumped out to a 17-0 lead and cruised from there, easily handling a mistake-prone Atlanta Falcons team in a 23-7 win on Sunday night. Here's what we learned:

1. The Super Bowl rehashing drove the pregame and the early content, but by halftime, it was pretty clear these two teams were not the same ones who met in Houston last February. New England dominated the Falcons in the first half on offense and defense, and rode that lead to the end of regulation for an emphatic win on a national stage.

2. More of what we expect from the Patriots' offense. Dion Lewis led all running backs in snaps with 23, and right behind him were Rex Burkhead (22) and James White (21), with the latter also accounting for a receiving touchdown by shaking linebaker Deion Jones on a deftly run angled route out of the backfield and into the endzone. Brandin Cooks caught four of his five targets for 65 yards and a touchdown, and Rob Gronkowski caught three passes for 51 yards. Tom Brady capped another efficient night that didn't quite produce fireworks (it's a good thing, because with the fog that rolled in, visibility was already low), but did more than enough to cruise past Atlanta. His line was clean -- 21-of-29 passing, 249 yards, two touchdowns -- as was his play as New England improved to 5-2.

3. Atlanta looks nothing like the offense it was in 2016, and it's starting to reflect poorly on offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. No sequence of Falcons plays were uglier Sunday night than when the Falcons found themselves inside the Patriots' 1 with two downs to score and promptly threw an incomplete pass and attempted to run a jet sweep to Taylor Gabriel flush to the line of scrimmage, resulting in a big loss and turnover on downs. With two downs to gain all of 12 inches, there's simply no reason to get cute, and it cost the Falcons their last legitimate chance to get back into the contest.

4. At first, it looked like a gutsy call, perhaps a message to send to his team that he believed in them enough to go for it on fourth down. But by the second fourth-down conversion attempt, it just seemed desperate from Dan Quinn. And after Atlanta went into halftime down 17-0, who could really blame him? The Falcons' offense found ways to move the ball between the 20s, but was a disaster once in the red zone, getting overly complicated with play calling and failing to execute, including two missed field goals from usually reliable veteran Matt Bryant. From the first blocked field goal, it was evident that for the third straight week, it wasn't the Falcons' night.