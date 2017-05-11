Behind-the-Scenes with the NFL Medical Committees at the Combine

Each NFL medical committee brings together top medical and scientific advisors across a variety of disciplines. They analyze injury data from the previous season, discuss statistical trends and identify issues that need further examination or research. Representatives from the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) participate on each medical committee.

Based on their analysis, the committees offer recommendations to try to advance player safety by continually seeking to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of injuries.

"The Combine work is intense but it's also exciting. It's a rigorous review of science and clinical medicine for our patients, which are the players." said Dr. Rich Ellenbogen, a neurosurgeon and professor and chairman of the Department of Neurological Surgeries at the University of Washington. He is also the former co-chairman of the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee.

"We're looking at how to make players safer on the field, players safer off the field, what research needs to be done," he said, "and how can we advocate to make all sports safer."

Prevention, Diagnosis and Treatment

Across each committee, work at the Combine ranges from examining the latest scientific research to preventing and detecting injuries.

The neurosurgeons, physicians and scientists on the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee focus on "the best treatment and management for players that get concussions," said Dr. Ellenbogen. The committee also shares with the Competition Committee ideas and proposals to adjust rules to seek to reduce the types of hits associated with concussions.

On the orthopaedic side, the NFL Musculoskeletal Committee focuses on fractures, muscle strains and ligament sprains of the foot, ankle, leg, shoulder, trunk, elbow and wrist.