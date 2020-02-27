Mission
The NFL Musculoskeletal Committee is composed of independent and NFL-affiliated medical professionals and focuses on musculoskeletal issues relevant to the health and safety of active NFL players.
Goals
- Advise the NFL on medical policies, procedures and protocols
- Determine and advise the NFL on best practices
- Identify and recommend medical research that impacts the health and safety of active NFL players
- Oversee research when requested by the NFL
- Create and supervise focused research groups with specific goals and assignments
Areas of Focus
Musculoskeletal trauma including fractures, muscle strains and ligament sprains
Foot and Ankle
- High ankle sprains, ankle fractures
- Midfoot, tarsometatarsal injuries
- Forefoot trauma
- Musculotendinous injuries
Lower Extremity Trauma
- Hip, thigh, knee and leg injuries
Upper Extremity Trauma
- Shoulder girdle, arm, elbow, forearm, wrist and hand
- Trunk, chest and pelvis