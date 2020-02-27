Dr. Robert Anderson (Co-Chairman, Musculoskeletal Committee)

Dr. Anderson serves as an assistant team physician to the Green Bay Packers and is a partner at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics. He is fellowship trained in foot and ankle disorders (Dr John Gould, Milwaukee WI '88) with a large experience in sport related injuries. He is co-chair of the NFL's Musculoskeletal Committee, overseeing all orthopaedic injuries and research in professional football. He previously served as the Chairman of the Foot and Ankle Subcommittee for the NFL. Dr. Anderson is an active consultant to a number of NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB teams and colleges, as well as the foot and ankle consultant to MLB Umpires Division. Prior to his work with the Packers, he served as a team orthopedist to the Carolina Panthers from 2000-2017 and was the founding orthopaedic surgeon of the O.L. Miller Foot and Ankle Institute of OrthoCarolina in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he practiced starting in 1989. He also served as faculty to the Fellowship Program at OrthoCarolina, was former Chief of the Foot and Ankle Service at the Carolinas Medical Center (1989-2015), and past Vice-chief of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at that institution. He is a past-president of the Medical Staff of Carolinas Medical Center and it's >1700 physician members. Dr. Anderson is also a past-president of the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society and is a member of the FAI Managerial Board. Former Editor-in-Chief of the journal, Techniques in Foot and Ankle Surgery; associate editor/reviewer for JBJS, JAAOS, FAI, AJSM and numerous other peer-review publications and author/editor of numerous chapters and manuscripts. Dr. Anderson was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and attended the University of Mississippi where he was inducted into their Hall of Fame. He completed his medical degree at the Medical College of Wisconsin (formerly Marquette School of Medicine). He is married to Jean, and has three sons. His hobbies include lawn care, golf and return visits to the beautiful lakes of his home state.