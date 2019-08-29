Mission
The Comprehensive Mental Health and Wellness Committee is comprised of experts appointed by the league and the NFLPA. The Committee develops educational programs for players, coaches, club personnel, and players' family members regarding mental health and wellness. The Committee also collaborates with local and national mental health and suicide prevention organizations to reduce stigma related to mental health and promote suicide prevention and awareness. The committee develops models of player programming for specific needs including: transiting in and out of the NFL, social connectedness and resilience, navigating injury, and promoting peer support. Sub-committees for education, partnerships, and program evaluation convene regularly to develop and oversee specific initiatives.
Goals
- Normalize accessing behavioral health resources to players, and all members of the player ecosystem, including staff and significant others
- Increase utilization of behavioral health resources
- Create tailored behavioral health programming specific to the player journey (both within and away from the team)
- Assist in fostering a club culture that ensures a community-wide, holistic approach to care
- Establish effective partnerships with local and national organizations to assist in programming and stigma reduction efforts
Areas of Focus
- Developing and scheduling educational programs for coaches, players, and club staff
- Developing programming for families and significant others
- Developing criteria for identifying local and national suicide prevention and mental health organizations for collaboration purposes
- Developing models of player programming for specific needs including: transitioning in and out of the NFL, social connectedness and resilience, injured players, and peer support