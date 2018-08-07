Laboratory Testing that Aims to Help NFL Players Make Informed Helmet Choices

The laboratory test conditions are intended to represent a subset of potentially concussive head impacts in the NFL. The results of this study should not be extrapolated to collegiate, high school, or youth football. It is important to note that no helmet can completely protect against serious brain and/or neck injuries a player might sustain while playing football.

Biomechanical Testing to Assess Helmet Performance

The goal of the study, as in prior years, was to determine which helmets best reduced head impact severity under laboratory conditions simulating a subset of concussion-causing impacts sustained by NFL players during games. The extensive tests were developed and performed by a team of biomechanical engineering experts.

While NOCSAE (National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment) offers a certification test that guarantees a minimum level of safety for all helmets, the NFL/NFLPA study ranks the relative performance of the helmets that were tested—from the best performers to the lowest.

"We use some unique metrics," said Dr. Jeff Crandall, Director of The Center for Applied Biomechanics at The University of Virginia and Chairman of the NFL Engineering Committee. "We looked at a subset of concussions that occur on field… We took the players involved, we looked at their speeds, the impact locations, and the orientation of their head and neck and we recreated that in the laboratory with dummies and impactors." These tests measure both linear and angular acceleration and velocities.

In addition to the laboratory testing, the NFL conducts an annual survey of the helmets players are wearing, which allows the engineers to evaluate the on-field performance of helmets in terms of concussions per play for a given helmet model.