Unprecedented Rate Of Improvement Stimulated In Helmet Industry, New Standard Set For 'Top-Performing' Helmet Models Worn By NFL Players

"NFL players are the winners here. Helmets keep getting better and they will continue to get better in the years ahead," said Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President overseeing Player Health and Safety. "Our joint engineers have used NFL data to refine this testing program and ensure performance in the lab correlates directly to the equipment's safety performance where it matters – on the field of play. By sharing this information with helmet manufacturers, we are excited to continue to foster continued innovation that allows players to have more and better choices year after year."

The NFL-NFLPA helmet laboratory tests and ranking are part of an ongoing effort to both drive innovation in helmet technology and help players make informed choices about their protective equipment. Results of these tests are displayed on a poster that is shared with club medical, training, coaching and equipment staffs so they may discuss with players their best helmet choice options. Through conversations between these club staff and players, the aim is to encourage players to adopt the best-performing model that suits their needs, considering comfort, fit and style, among other factors. Between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, 27 percent of returning players opted to switch to a better-performing helmet; nearly 100% of players wore top-performing helmets for each of the last three years.