More Data, Collaboration Building a Safer Game in the NFL and Beyond

Much like NFL teams develop new on-field strategies to keep them ahead of the competition, the NFL continues to build a safer game through new and innovative technologies. The League announced the expansion of its partnership with top Division 1 university football programs to outfit athletes with novel mouthguard sensors to collect data from on-field head impacts. The information collected will inform its effort to decrease concussions and, more broadly, reduce all head impacts.

Four new universities – The University of Florida, The University of Georgia, The University of Pittsburgh, and Vanderbilt University – entered the program this year, alongside the four that joined the program when it launched at the collegiate level last year: The University of Alabama, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, The University of Washington, and University of Wisconsin.

More than 250 players are participating across the eight universities, in addition to identical data collection taking place at four NFL clubs, marking a substantial increase in the amount of data the League collects.