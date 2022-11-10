NFL Expands Partnership to Eight Research Universities to Measure On-Field Head Impacts Using Novel Mouthguard Sensors

"I'm thrilled to welcome the four new universities into this program, all of which – like the four founding universities – share our commitment to research in service of building a safer, better game," said Langton. "By collecting a larger amount of mouthguard data, we can further our efforts to reduce concussions while also accelerating our broader goal to reduce all head impacts at all levels of the sport."

"It is a privilege to partner with the NFL on the biosensor mouthguard study," said Ron Courson, Executive Associate Athletic Director, Sports Medicine, at the University of Georgia. "This novel study will provide new and important information on concussions in sport as we continue to work together to make the game of football safer for players in all settings. Our research affiliation with the NFL, along with our longstanding partnership with the University of Georgia Department of Kinesiology and sports concussion laboratory, housed in the Mary Frances Early College of Education, supports our goals to provide the highest medical care possible to our student-athletes and to make a positive impact on healthcare, sports, performance, and life."

"We hope that the information from this study will further our understanding of the nature and type of impacts to the head that occur during football practices and games," said Dr. Anthony Kontos, Research Director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program. "Ultimately, we hope this information can be used in combination with clinical data to better our understanding of the interaction between biomechanical forces and individual risk factors in relation to concussion and their potential effects on individual players."

"Having athletes wear mouthguards with sensors embedded into them will help us understand the specifics of head impacts and the force that may be transmitted to the brain," said Dr. Douglas Terry, Neuropsychologist and Co-Director, Vanderbilt Sports Concussion Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "We'll be able to examine what players/positions get the most hits, the amount of force sustained, the direction of that force, and the types of plays that lead to these impacts."