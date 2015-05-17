Cleat Pattern Laboratory Testing Performance Results on Synthetic Turf

The NFL Musculoskeletal Committee has coordinated extensive research on athletic shoe safety and performance. The committee has developed laboratory tests that evaluate which cleats best permit release on synthetic turf during potentially injurious loading.

The results of those tests are set forth on the poster below, and shared with NFL players, in addition to club medical, training, coaching and equipment staffs to help inform players' selection of footwear. Other factors, in addition to the results of this study, should be considered by players when choosing cleats, including fit, shoe structure, comfort, durability, player position and the player's medical history.