NFL Explained: Innovation in Player Health & Safety airs Wednesday, January 26 at 10:30 PM ET on NFL Network

The show begins with a spotlight on helmet innovation and a deep dive into the labs of the entrepreneurs and manufacturers developing next-generation, cutting-edge helmets destined for NFL fields in coming seasons. Next, NFL Explained: Innovation in Player Health & Safetyexplores lower extremity injury reduction and provides a behind-the-scenes look at a new turf testing machine, the BEAST. Finally, the show concludes with an examination of a new injury prediction and prevention program the NFL is building with Amazon Web Services (AWS) called the Digital Athlete, which is utilizing AI and machine learning to simulate infinite in-game scenarios and provide insights into new ways to improve player health and safety.