NFL Explained: Innovation in Player Health & Safety airs Wednesday, January 26 at 10:30 PM ET on NFL Network

A special episode of NFL Media's NFL Explained series focused on player health and safety innovation premieres Wednesday, January 26 at 10:30 PM ET on NFL Network.
NFL Explained: Innovation in Player Health & Safety is a 30-minute show which provides an inside look at the innovations driving a safe and more exciting game.
The show begins with a spotlight on helmet innovation and a deep dive into the labs of the entrepreneurs and manufacturers developing next-generation, cutting-edge helmets destined for NFL fields in coming seasons. Next, NFL Explained: Innovation in Player Health & Safetyexplores lower extremity injury reduction and provides a behind-the-scenes look at a new turf testing machine, the BEAST. Finally, the show concludes with an examination of a new injury prediction and prevention program the NFL is building with Amazon Web Services (AWS) called the Digital Athlete, which is utilizing AI and machine learning to simulate infinite in-game scenarios and provide insights into new ways to improve player health and safety.
Key NFL leaders, and engineering and technology partners driving this work are featured throughout the show, including:
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
- NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller
- NFL Senior Vice President, Health & Safety Innovation Jennifer Langton
- NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky
- Chair of the NFL's Engineering Committee Dr. Jeff Crandall
- Atlanta Falcons President & CEO Rich McKay
- New York Giants Assistant Equipment Manager Tim Slaman
- Biocore Principal Data Scientist Dr. Sam Huddleston
- Biocore Senior Research Engineer Dr. Philipe Aldahir
- Biocore Senior Researcher Dr. Meade Spratley
- NFL Helmet Challenge awardee company representatives:
- Xenith Chief Engineer Ron Jadischke
- Kollide Project Coordinator Franck Le Naveaux
- Impressio President & CTO Christopher Yakacki
- Impressio Principal Engineer Lillian Chatham
In addition to airing on NFL Network, NFL Explained: Innovation in Player Health & Safety will be available for streaming beginning Thursday, January 27 on YouTube and NFL.com/PlayerHealthAndSafety.
The NFL Explained series is an NFL Media content series answering the NFL's most searched questions with behind-the-scenes access to the inner workings of the National Football League.
ABOUT NFL MEDIA
NFL Media is comprised of NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and streaming service, the NFL Channel.
Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.
For fans on the go, all NFL Network programming can be streamed live through the NFL app and NFL Network app on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku and Xbox One). Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.