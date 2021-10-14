Built By Data: NFL Helmet Innovation

The NFL uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, including those developed by Zebra Technologies, embedded within equipment to collect information on which piece of equipment – including the component parts of each, from a helmet's chin strap to its facemask – players are wearing. As soon as players step out of the locker room and onto the field, the tags are activated by radio waves that send data to a central digital inventory management system. This data is collected for every player, for every practice and every game.