VIDEO: The Digital Athlete and How it's Revolutionizing Player Health & Safety

By inputting the wealth of data produced by each NFL play, the Digital Athlete's algorithms can run infinite simulations of in-game scenarios to understand the impact on player health and safety. What if the player had been wearing a different helmet or a different cleat? What if the game was being played in different weather or on a different field surface?

"We're leveraging computer simulation in order to generate injury reconstructions," said Sam Huddleston, Principal Data Scientist at Biocore, the NFL's engineering partner. "That allows us to understand, why did this player get injured, and then identify the things we could do to change that outcome."