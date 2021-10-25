NFL Helmet Challenge Raises the Bar for Helmet Technology and Performance, Awards $1.55 Million in Grant Funding to Help New Models Get on Field Faster

New York (October 25, 2021) – The National Football League (NFL) announced today the results of the NFL Helmet Challenge, a $3 million competition designed to accelerate helmet performance and safety for NFL players. After two years of work, 13 teams made up of experts in biomechanical engineering, materials science, additive manufacturing, and current helmet manufacturers submitted their new helmet prototypes for laboratory testing and evaluation by a judging panel. Three teams – Impressio, Kollide and Xenith – will receive $1.55 million in grant funding to advance their innovative designs and technologies and to help their products get onto the field as soon as possible. The newly awarded $1.55 million in grant funding is in addition to $1.37 million granted last year to help teams create their helmet prototypes.