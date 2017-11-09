New Video Review Aims to Help Improve Designs for Protective Equipment

5. Almost half (44%) of concussions occurred during a passing play, 30% during a rushing play, 21% on a punt or kickoff, 4% on a sack and 1% on a field goal.

6. Helmet-to-ground concussive impacts were notable for the high prevalence of impacts to the back of the helmet (35%) and their frequency during passing plays.

The data will also be reviewed by the league and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and made available to independent medical experts, clubs, players, coaches and the NFL Competition Committee to guide them in making changes to the rules of the game. Since 2002, the NFL has made 47 rules changes intended to eliminate potentially dangerous tactics and reduce the risk of injuries, especially to the head and neck.

The Engineering Roadmap is part of the NFL's Play Smart. Play Safe. initiative to drive progress in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of head injuries, enhance medical protocols and further improve the way the game is taught and played.