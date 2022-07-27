Guardian Cap Debuts at Training Camps League-wide

With training camps underway, anticipation is growing for the start of the 2022 NFL season. And while many of the traditions of training camp are the same, one visible difference stands out: For the first time, some players from all 32 NFL teams are wearing a padded shell affixed to the outside of their helmets, called a Guardian Cap. It's the latest example of the league's continued work to foster innovation that leads to better, safer protective equipment for players.