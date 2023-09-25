Helmet Innovation: Continued Advancements to Keep Players Safe

Every year on behalf of the NFL and NFLPA, biomechanical engineers perform extensive testing of helmet models, recreating the realities of on-field play, to collect data and identify which helmet models best reduce the severity of impact. The quarterback-specific helmet showed a nearly 20% improvement over the standard version of the model when tested under laboratory conditions specific to quarterbacks. The addition of a quarterback-specific helmet follows the introduction in the 2021 season of an offensive and defensive linemen-specific helmet. Position-specific helmets now top the 2023 NFL-NFLPA helmet rankings.