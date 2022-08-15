On August 11, 2022, the NFL hosted a webinar discussing the League's comprehensive approach to reducing head impacts on the field. The conversation covered the new League-wide requirement of Guardian Cap this season, as well as other aspects of the NFL's approach, including annual helmet testing, player helmet choice, and the collection and analysis of data that underpin these efforts. The full webinar is available to view below.
NFL Presents: League-wide Guardian Cap Use to Reduce Head Impacts
Published: Aug 15, 2022 at 11:21 AM